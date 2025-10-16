Follal is the most stable to berhancel new this diwali, Samsung has officially withdrawn ... |Hindustan Times (HT technology)

Apple's Vision Pro is one of the most expensive wearables on the market.

Samsung is stepping directly into Apple territory this holiday season.The company has announced an official global launch event on October 21 for the much-anticipated Android XR headset.Codenamed Project Moohan, the move puts Samsung at odds with Apple's Vision Pro.It is the most expensive wearable device on the market today.

The event, called "Wide Open World", will be broadcast live on Samsung's official YouTube channel, which will reveal the official name, features and presence of Samsung in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm.

Designed for immersive, everyday experiences

Samsung describes Project Moohan as an "AI-optimized XR platform" that combines everyday practicality with a deeply immersive experience.According to the preview, the headset is designed to bring "intelligence to immersive everyday experiences," suggesting it can support productivity, entertainment, and communication in one device.

The company says this new device will "open up a whole new dimension of possibilities," potentially bridging the gap between high-end AR/VR wearables like the Vision Pro and regular Android devices.

The handset was developed with Google and Qualcomm, integrating Google's Android XR platform and Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset.

Samsung has already taken pre-orders for its Android XR headset and is offering buyers a $100 credit to spend on other Samsung products.Booking is free and available through Samsung's official website.

Samsung did not confirm the final price, though early reports suggest it may be positioned as a more affordable alternative to Apple's $3,499 Vision Pro.

A new competitor in the XR space

The launch of Project Moohan sets the stage for a big XR showdown between Apple and Samsung.Apple's Vision Pro, launched earlier this year, wowed audiences with its sleek design and powerful capabilities, but remains too expensive for most consumers.Samsung's offering could appeal to a wider audience if it can effectively balance performance, design and price.

Samsung's schedule around the device could not be more strategic. A holiday season launch in India and other international markets can help attract tech enthusiasts, especially with a potentially lower price point than Apple's premium Vision Pro.

The global open event begins on October 21st at 10:00 PM ET (7:00 PM PT).Expect Samsung to pull out all the stops as it repositions its wearable strategy and takes Apple on the next big frontier, space computing.