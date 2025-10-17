We all live in Muldauraugh land now

"Murdoff: Death in the Family" reveals how women like Maggie Murdaugh traded our pain for their comfort.

Murdo: A Death in the Family follows Alex Murdo shortly after he was sentenced to life in prison for a crime that allowed him to spend some quality time while his family was still standing in the world.

It's February 22, 2019, and Alex (played by Jason Clarke) hurts around the family home while his wife Maggie (Patricia Arquette) and keeps Gloria (Kathleen Wilhoite) house preparing for a celebration to honor the randolph Murdaugh (Gerald Mcraney).When Gloria - or Go -go, as they call her dear - says that the truck belonging to the younger son of her employer, Paul (Johnny Owtld), was not in the driveway, the 19 -year -old boy reaches the end of the road and reveals that he has lost a tree fighting.

Before he pulls the branches out of the truck and out of the well, the adults are on top of him.When Alex was furious, Jesus was 19 years old, and Paul had outrun more cars than he had in his entire life.

“If you keep messing around like this, you'll win another drink ticket,” Maggie says, adding in a stern voice, “Hey.Hey.Hey!You!"Coming from a different generation of mothers, this would be the beginning of prescribed punishment.Instead, Maggie simply says, "I'm glad you're okay."

So many consequences for risky decisions.

Two days later, a drunken Paul drives his family's boat into a local bridge.But this time, Mallory Beach and other friends are with him.The accident injures everyone, but Mallory is thrown from the ship.Several days pass before the police recover his body.

Although this happened, according to the show's dramatized version of events, Maggie learns that Alex lied to her about his ongoing prescription drug habit.She also wears an expensive tennis bracelet that he gave her, apparently for no reason.

Maggie is Dress Barn's version of Melania Trump, the kind of wife who wants people to believe, for a while, that she's a hostage to her marriage rather than a stand-in for a bad partner.

Three generations of Murdos built a bastion of political influence as state district attorneys, giving them powers that allowed them to avoid numerous criminal cases.Randolph brags about it in the upcoming episode when he tells his other failed grandson, Buster (Will Harrison), "The truth doesn't matter. You're Murdo."

True Crime thrives on grit.The film's criminals and unpunished scoundrels are extreme versions of the worst humans, responding to the audience's eternal distrust of human monstrosity.Throughout the genre, evil is presented with just enough face to make one feel happy to have escaped the criminal's trap.

Or maybe he has more to do with the relief that we are granting his desire and honor to return to his husband.In exchange, he receives a high public position and a personal writer, this is usually a useful reason for the child to travel.

Maggie Murdoch, as seen on TV, is the opposite of a secret.She is every woman who voted against the interests of other women in the 2024 election — about 45% of them, and mostly white, according to a Rutgers University study — putting a smile on the faces of those who claim to be most hurt by a decision, about the cost of groceries and the safety of their retirement accounts.C. She could be your neighbor.She could be your aunt or mother-in-law.She could be your mother.

And if you think this relationship is a bit dubious, watch Go-Go's portrayal in the series.After cleaning up Alex's mess, digging into his cache of pills, and assuring Paul of God's forgiveness after killing his friend, he prays for his employer's children to give them some much-needed rest on their vacation.Which Alex funds from insurance money won for a disabled client.

Investing in the Murdaughs' well-being and wealth will surely benefit their servant in the long run.Or maybe it's just the Christian thing to do.

For his loyalty, Go-Go is rewarded with a cheap souvenir from a family trip.Soon after, he commits a murderous attack on Murdoch's property.What happens next is public record, but since "A Death in the Family" didn't make it into the episode, we'll just say that Alex ignores Gloria's years of dedicated service.

Considering how his choice will lead to Maggie, I know this will translate into a death for a dead man.On June 7, 2021, Alex called 911 and reported that he had found the bodies of Paul and Maggie on the family's property.He was convicted twice. A subsequent investigation found Alex guilty of murder in 2023.

Alex Marwood is a monster.Maggie and Paul did not deserve to die.You can't argue with these facts.There is also no harm in examining how a sense of immunity to these demons develops.Seen from this perspective, Arquette's portrait is very honest.

When Buster's friend asks if he had career aspirations, Maggie briefly mentions that she owns a boutique, but explains that it took up too much of her children's time."You have to sacrifice a lot of things to be the men you know they can be," says Maggie."But to see them shine, everything you've given up to get them there, it's all worth it."

Later in the same episode, she mourns what could have been while talking to a stranger she meets in a tourist lounge.Her cocktail partner is a single mother and a doctor who has traveled the world with Doctors Without Borders.Gloria can't tell this beacon of independence the truth about who she is, so she makes a real impression: she's single, never had children, runs a successful landscape architecture business, and prefers to be at her beach house with her dog.

"Life isn't perfect," Maggie tells her friend on vacation, "but it's good. And that makes me happy."

Arquette has won several awards over the years, and Globe and Emmy wins for her portrayal of a terrifying figure based on a true crime story.But Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell of "Escape from DEENEMORA" and the version of Dee Dee Blanchard that suffered and clearly damaged.

But if you still want an answer about how we got here, Arquette offers an exciting and maddening answer in her portrayal of Maggie Murdaugh, a woman who was oblivious to what her good life cost the people around her until the charlatan who gave everything to steal it too.

Three episodes of “Murdaugh: Death in the Family” are streaming on Hulu.New episodes drop every Wednesday.