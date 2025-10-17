New Alliance to Promote Business Growth in Central Oregon |Bulletin

The Regional Business Alliance gives policymakers a voice to support Central Oregon businesses and communities

A new alliance to promote business growth in central Oregon

Posted on Thursday, October 16, 2025

Collaboration is at the heart of Central Oregon's business success, prompting organizers from various business groups to join together to form a regional business alliance.

The goal of the new connection is to speak with one voice in terms of business policy.Infrastructure investment, regional growth, regional growth, regional business partnership manager manager.

Sarah Odendahl, interim CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce, said the strength of Bend's business environment comes from the ability to collaborate.

"We are participating in business leaders with the support of the law of progress in housing, insurance and the work of the staff. "A strong annual voice not only strengthens our performance in the mansland, but also remains in the success of the economy of the Oregon economy."

The association includes the Economic Showcase of Central Oregon (i.e. Edo Sub) and the Chambers of Commerce of Bend, Redmond, La Pine, Madras and Priñas.

The Chamber of Commerce often works directly with local businesses, while the economic development and nonprofit departments work to run businesses that sell in the region.But such a coalition allows both groups to speak with one voice to policymakers, Odendahl said.

"This group is going to raise Central Oregon to the state level with the Central Oregon Legislature. It brings our voice in a bipartisan way, and I really like it."

An example of how the business community can work together was shown in the last legislative session when lawmakers provided $3.1 million in direct funding to finance a child psychiatric facility in Deschutes County.

"Then we can punch above our weight and impact the things we really need," Helt said."This is a huge win for our community ... it shows how we can work together on issues that unite rather than divide."

A point of pride for Oregon's economic growth in the non-agricultural industry in the region has increased by 50% in the last decade.

"The formation of the Regional Business Alliance is an important step in Central Oregon, bringing together businesses and business organizations in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties to strengthen their collective voice," said EDCO CEO John Stark."Through this partnership, we can influence policy decisions regarding the workforce, infrastructure investment, energy and regional economic growth.

Former Bend City Councilman Chris Piper said the alliance is an important step in addressing community concerns.When the groups work together, Piper said, there is a coordinated approach to addressing issues such as affordable housing, child care and other issues that affect working families.