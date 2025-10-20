Emma Stone: Andrew Garfield bay manti sou 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Andrew Garfield lied to Emma Stone about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actress confirmed in an Oct. 20 podcast appearance.Stone and Garfield first met when they starred as Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and dated for four years.Then

In the episode released Monday, Oct. 20, host Horowitz recalled a previous conversation with Garfield, in which the actor admitted to lying to Stone about his viral cameo — a fact that the actress then confirmed. “I asked him if he was going to be in that,” Stone said, “and he was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.’ ” Andrew Garfield in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. Columbia Pictures “I was like, 'What? Oh, I guess that means no, right?' But it wasn't no, it was yes,” she added of Garfield’s No Way Home return as the webbed hero in the Marvel flick. (He appeared in the movie alongside Tobey Maguire and the franchise's current heroic headliner, Tom Holland.) After the host said it demonstrated the actor’s “dedication,” Stone agreed, adding, “I know, good for him. He kept it really close to the vest.” The Oscar winner also told Horowitz that she has not seen the superhero movie yet, despite, as the host pointed out, an emotional moment nodding to her turn as Gwen Stacy. (A scene starring Garfield’s Spider-Man and Zendaya’s M.J. showed that the hero is still deeply affected by the death of Stone’s character at the end of 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.) “It would be very emotional, I'm sure. But I heard it was fantastic,” Stone said of the movie before adding, “I will see it eventually.” Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield in 'The Amazing Spider-Man'. Jaimie Trueblood/Columbia/Sony Garfield said Stone jokingly called him “a jerk” when she found out he lied about his involvement in No Way Home, which he kept entirely under wraps until the film hit theaters. "Emma kept on texting me. She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' " Garfield told Horowitz on the podcast in 2022. "And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' " Related Stories Emma Stone Makes Rare Comment About Working with Ex Andrew Garfield: ‘Special Time in My Life’ All 3 'Spider-Man' Actors Have Dated Their Leading Ladies! A Look at Their Romances On and Off Screen "She was like, 'Shut up. Just tell me.' I'm like, 'I honestly don't know' — I kept it going, even with her," the actor continued, laughing. "And then she saw it. She was like, 'You're a jerk.' " Garfield and Stone dated for four years after meeting on the set of the first Amazing Spider-Man installment before splitting in 2015, and have remained friendly in the years since. Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield in 2014. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Shortly after the 2017 Golden Globes, where Garfield gave Stone a standing ovation for winning her first award at the show, the actor said on the Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast that he is “her biggest fan as an artist.” “I'm constantly inspired by her work. I'm constantly inspired by how she handles and holds herself," he said days after the 2017 ceremony. "So, for me it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress she is." "We care about each other so much, and that's a given, that's kind of this unconditional thing," Garfield continued of the actress. "There's so much love between us and so much respect … It's also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other." Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield in 'The Amazing Spider-Man'. Jaimie Trueblood/Columbia Pictures Stone is now married to former Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Louise Jean McCary, and Garfield is currently dating A Complete Unknown actress Monica Barbaro. Bugonia is in limited theaters Oct. 24, and opens wide Oct. 31.