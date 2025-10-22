PlayStation Plus subscribers may lose access to one of their free AAA games.

Compared to which version of Xbox Game Pass you get this month, PlayStation Plus looks like a dream, and the new additions arriving today, October 21, are further proof of that.

It's not perfect, mind you, because the price is still very high, but if you play on Playstation 4 or play 5, it's usually good.That is, where it won't steal your free games from you.

Today comes a new batch of new titles for playstation and including;Silent Hill 2, until Dawn, when dusk has fallen, VISTE games: Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1, Wizard with a gun and last but not least, Yakuza: like a dragon.

Not everyone is a winner, but you couldn't ask for a better Halloween line-up, especially with Alan Wake 2 one of the must-have PlayStation Plus games.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon has a warning for subscribers, as many will probably already have the game, and if you do, you may risk losing it.

SEGA's role-playing game was once one of the PlayStation Plus Essential titles, which is where many people probably grabbed it from, but be aware that its appearance on PlayStation Plus Extra could change ownership if you re-claim it.

The warning was shared by KabirsingH84 on the Playstation Plus Reddit, saying: "If you request important text: do not add or download existing text."

They continued: “The license will expire and you will lose access to the key version when the game is released.Check your game library."

Basically you can already own the game, keep it forever, but replace that version with the additional PlayStation Plus version that will leave your library when Sony removes it from the subscription service.

It likes Yakiza a lot, even if you never touch a Yakiza game like a dragon, so keep it in your library for as long as you want.

So with that in mind, be careful what you do now that this new game plus bonus game has landed.

You have been warned.

