It's that time of year when the leaves are turning golden, there's a chill in the air, and respiratory viruses like Covid-19, the flu, or RSV are looming across the country.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects the 2025-2026 fall and winter respiratory disease season to see a similar number of hospitalizations due to Covid-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus as last season.

There are several steps you can take to reduce your risk of serious illness from any of the circulating viruses this year — and vaccinations play an important role.

"One of the questions or comments I get all the time from my patients is, 'Dr. Wren, I got the flu shot last year, or I got the COVID vaccine last year, but I still have COVID, or I still have the flu. What's going on?'" said Dr. Mike Wren, assistant professor of family and community medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

"What I tell them is, if I get the flu vaccine and someone with the flu sneezed at me and came into direct contact, I can still be sick. But the symptoms are much milder," he said.

Here's what you need to know about getting vaccinated against COVID-19, flu and RSV this season.

Who can get a covid kit?

Health care providers may include doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and physician assistants.

Where are covid shots available?

"A lot of pharmacy places like Walgreens or CVS should carry it," said Dr.said Panagis Galiatsatos, author of the book "Medicine for the Greater Good."

For those who have questions about where to find a COVID-19 vaccine.Where can I find the updated version in my area?Or how can I get my children vaccinated?Galiaatsatos recommends asking questions to the local city or county health department.Or find a large academic medical center in their area where they can administer the vaccine.

“And the reason we usually say is to get the updated vaccine that usually comes out in the fall, get it once it's available and then talk to your doctor about whether you should consider getting a booster in about six months,” Galiatsatos said.

When is the best time for the vaccine?

Dr. Sarah Dupont, a family medicine physician at Emory Healthcare and assistant professor at Emory University School of Medicine, recommends getting the Covid vaccine in October or early November.

"At least a few weeks before Thanksgiving, to make sure you are safe during the holiday. However, if you have had a recent infection with COVID-19, you may want to delay your booster because you already have an immune boost," DuPont said in an email.

How much does a Covid shot cost?

For many eligible people with insurance, vaccinations may be covered, but "the cost of a Covid booster at a retail pharmacy is about $220 without insurance," DuPont added.

The nation's largest trade association said the new CDC recommendations would not affect policy coverage through the end of 2026, which covers more than 200 million Americans.

The American health work plans before September, members will be covered for the adjustment of the CDC to the CEPT.1 at no cost to patients.This includes the updated Covid-19 vaccine.

How effective is the Covid vaccine?

"Covid-19 vaccines do a better job of preventing serious disease than mild infection, so people at high risk of serious disease benefit the most from boosters," Barush said.

Can you get the covid vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time?

COVID-19 vaccinecan be given simultaneouslywith the seasonal influenza vaccineIf people want to receive both at the same time.

“There are no recommendations against it other than personal preference,” Rahn said.

"With a lot of vaccines, a lot of people can say they feel a little tired," he said of some of the side effects."So if you get multiple shots at the same time, that effect could be compounded."

Who can get a flu vaccination this year?

Most people 6 months and older should get a regular flu shot every time, according to the CDC.

"For the flu, there are no changes from previous years as far as the guidelines," Baruch said."And according to the CDC, the annual seasonal flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older."

Most people only need one dose of the flu vaccine each year, but some children who get their first vaccine need to get two doses, four weeks apart.

How effective is the flu shot?

No one will know how effective this season's flu vaccine will be until the season is over. The CDC estimates the vaccine is about 42 to 56 percent effective in adults during the 2024-2025 respiratory virus season.

When is the best time to get the flu shot?

"The flu has a season. So we update it every year," Galiatsatos said."I usually recommend trying to get the vaccine at least two weeks before Thanksgiving so you can build your immunity, because the flu really hits in November and December and sometimes it goes into January, February, March."

September and October are generally considered a good time to get a flu shot, according to the CDC, and ideally, eligible people should be vaccinated by the end of October.

Some public health experts are calling it the "flu before the smell" in an effort to encourage people to get flu shots on Halloween.

"He doesn't even get it later (still needs defense)," Dupont wrote in an email."But it's best to have it before the holidays to avoid infecting your loved one."

Where are flu shots available?

Most people can access flu shots through their local pharmacy, doctor's office or even some public health departments.

But for the first time, many people in the United States who want to protect themselves against the flu can order a nasal spray vaccine to give themselves at home.

AstraZeneca's FluMist, the only nasal spray flu vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is now available for home delivery in 34 countries under the brand name FluMist Home.Adults under 50 years of age and children under 2 years of age may self-administer with the help of a parent or guardian.

Flumist has been on the market for more than twenty years, receiving initial FDA approval in 2003. In September 2024, the FDA gave the green light to the nasal spray vaccine for the final virus season.However, the product is available for this season.

Flu shots for insured patients should be covered by almost all insurance programs. Over-the-counter flu shots can cost up to $130.

Most commercial insurance covers the option of an at-home nasal spray flu shot, which costs $8.99 for shipping and handling. The online ordering platform includes a short medical examination questionnaire that will be reviewed by a licensed healthcare provider before the vaccine is prescribed.

Who can get the RSV vaccine?

Separately, to protect infants against severe RSV, vaccinations can be given to mothers during pregnancy or to babies after birth as an antibody shot.

When is the RSV vaccine available?

The RSV vaccine is available to seniors at any time, but the best time to get it is usually summer and early fall, the CDC reports.

RSV vaccine for mothers is generally available from September through January, according to the CDC.Antibody for babies is generally recommended to be used from October to March.

"They need to start getting it now," DuPont said."It's a shot at this point."

How much does the RSV vaccine cost?

"An RSV vaccine is $350" without insurance.

Other ways to reduce your risk of disease

Outside of respiratory viruses, other seasonal vaccines could help reduce the risk of sick the autumn and winter, Galiastos said.

"In addition to vaccinations, people should stay home when they are sick to avoid the spread of the disease, and if people want to protect themselves, they can avoid crowded indoor spaces in winter," he said.People also always have the option of wearing a mask if they want to both protect themselves and others.

Influenza, covid-19 and RSV can be transmitted through airborne droplets, Ren said.

"Good hand hygiene - Frequent hand washing and hand sanitizing are very important because if someone sneezes and touches the door handle or touches the milk carton you hear, you can spread the disease," said Ren.

It's also important to cover your mouth when you cough, "get enough sleep, eat colorful fruits and vegetables, and/or consider taking a multivitamin to support your immune system," Dupont said.

Tami Luhby and Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.