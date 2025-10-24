Battlefield 6 Reveals Data Distant Horn (INSIDE GAMER)

The Battlefield 6 Battle Royale game mode was found in the game files with a release date of October 28.

Details for the 6th Battle Royale have been announced and it is currently set to launch on October 28, 2025.

It was first leaked by ModernWarzone, who revealed that the mod will have an October 28th release date, and today he took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal this code found within the game's files, and now he's also confirming his previous reports.

In a follow-up tweet, he posted the code strings revealing that Granite, the codename for the Battlefield 6 battle royale, is now set to go live during the Season 1 release on October 28.

Of course, things have changed, but the modern zone still tells us that the last couple of days, especially the last two days, have not been perfect.

Battlefield 6 Battle Royale to play for free

Insider Gaming first exclusively reported on Battlefield 6 Battle Royale in February 2024, when we reported that the game was slated to go free-to-play.At the time of writing, Battlefield Studios has only confirmed the existence of the game mode and has not said when it will be released or if it will be free-to-play.

Looks like we don't want to wait too long before hearing more.

Are you looking forward to the Battlefield 6 Battle Royale game mode?

