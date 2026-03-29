Maga slams TV show targeting 'conservative' woman |News

"Enjoy the hell out of your life," one Fox News reporter said.

Black comedian Drew DesBordes, known online as "Drusky," sparked a conservative backlash this week after wearing white makeup to mock "conservative women" in what appears to be an attack on Turning Point USA's Erica Kirk.

“Erika Kirk's husband was murdered in September,” Clay Travis, founder of the conservative media outlet OutKick, wrote in X. “It's March and black comedians are wearing whiteface and mocking it in videos.”

Druski, 31, sparked controversy last year with a video in which he posed as a white NASCAR fan who was "just proud to be an American."

In her latest video, titled "How Conservative Women in America Act," Prabhava appears as a white woman with a blonde wig and heavy makeup.Although Drusky did not say that she specifically dressed as Kirk, many on the Internet noted her character's similarity to the CEO of Turning Point USA.

The video begins with her character walking on stage and dancing to loud music while pyrotechnics are going off.Her outfit is similar to the one Kirk wore to her late husband Charlie Kirk's memorial service, which included fireworks, in Arizona last year.

Then the video shows Druski as a conservative woman, holding a press conference, including one related to the Iran war;driving along to the blast of "California Gurls" by Katy Perry;holding the Bible during the interview with Pilate.

“We will protect all men in America, especially all white men in America,” a Druski security guard said during a mock press conference, as she stood in front of a black security guard whose head was turned."Those are the men we care about in this country."

The scene echoed Kirk's speech at the Arkansas governor's mansion earlier this month, where he said, "Don't let anybody take away his rights because he's young — especially a young white man."

While many viewers laughed at the skit, which garnered hundreds of millions of views on X alone, some MAGA-leaning conservatives weren't happy at all.

Sen.Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who was mocked online for liking a porn video on his public Twitter account, said Druski's post was "below contempt."

Right-wing influencer and OutKick contributor Jon Root called Druski a “despicable human being.”

And Fox News' Joe Concha told the comedian: “Enjoy your time in hell.

But Kirk critic and conservative podcaster Candice Owens laughed off the comedy on Thursday's episode of the show.

"Everybody feels that way," Owens replied.“Everyone's first.It's not left or right.It's like everyone is united and feeling it.It feels fake, it feels wrong.”