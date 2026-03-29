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Harry Potter trailer makes history as most watched on HBO

Harry Potter trailer makes history as most watched on HBO

The 'Harry Potter' trailer became the most watched in HBO history with more than 277 million views in 48 hours. Fans are tuning in to see 'The Boy Who Lived' on screen. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, a TV...

Harry Potter trailer makes history as most watched on HBO

The 'Harry Potter' trailer became the most watched in HBO history with more than 277 million views in 48 hours.

Fans are tuning in to see 'The Boy Who Lived' on screen.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, a TV series reimagining J.K.Rowling's seven-part book series and part of the Warner Bros. franchise starring Daniel Radcliffe released its first trailer on Wednesday.After the first 48 hours, it garnered over 277 million organic views across platforms, making it the most-viewed trailer in the history of HBO and HBO Max.

The first season of the multi-season series will follow Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, with each season likely focusing on a different book.

"I've always wanted to know about my parents," Harry says in the trailer to Hagrid (Nick Frost), who replies, "Your parents were the kindest, bravest people I've ever met. They were funny and smart and stood up for what they thought was right. Next time I see you, you'll be at Hogwarts."

The trailer shows Harry meeting his best friends Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout) and Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton), donning the Sorting Hat, attending botany lessons and playing Quidditch, of course, in Gryffindor attire.

Here's the official line: "There's nothing special about Harry Potter - at least that's what his aunt Petunia (Belle Powley) always says. On his 11th birthday, an acceptance letter to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens a hidden world for Harry: a world of fun, friendship and magic. But with this new adventure comes great danger from his dangerous enemy from the past.

The series also stars John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy.

Francesca Gardiner (Succession) will host the show, and Marc Mellot (Game of Thrones) will direct several episodes.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will premiere Christmas 2026 on HBO and stream exclusively on HBO Max.

Watch the trailer below.

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