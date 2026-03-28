Harvard and AIIMS-educated gastroenterologists teach that inflammation cannot be reduced with magic cures, but remember, consistent nutrition.7 suggests that daily food, when used correctly, restores the body's balance.

Inflammation is the body's natural defense mechanism.However, when it persists for long periods of time, it can become dangerous, leading to chronic diseases ranging from digestive problems to heart disease.Causes of inflammation include poor diet, stress, pollution, or lack of sleep.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, an AIIMS and Harvard trained gastroenterologist, spoke about what most people are missing in their diet in a recent Instagram post. Dr. Sethi said, "chronic inflammation is the root of many modern health problems, from intestinal problems to joint pain. Incorporating some foods into your daily life is one of the easiest ways to maintain your long-term health."

Dr. Sethi recommends seven daily foods and ingredients that fight inflammation and rates them out of 10.

A post shared by Saurabh Sethi MDMPH |Gastroenterologist (@doctor.sethi) See this post on Instagram

Read also | 7 anti-inflammatory foods to speed up digestion, strengthen the immune system and improve liver detoxification

Known as the popular golden medicine, turmeric is often abused.Simply sprinkled on the dishes does not bring much benefit.However, when combined with black pepper and a fat source, it improves the absorption of curcumin and unleashes its true anti-inflammatory potential.

The nutrient-rich moringa leaf is sometimes taken sporadically, which reduces its effectiveness.Dr. Sethi recommended adding moringa to your daily routine.“Use it in teas, stews or smoothies,” he suggested.Consistent intake provides a steady supply of polyphenols, which help balance inflammation.

Beans are often rejected out of great concern, treated unfairly.A good soaking and thorough cooking will make digestion much easier.When they are prepared properly, they feed the beneficial gut bacteria that are fundamental in regulating inflammation in the body.

Aromatic avocado is not used in any other food.Dr. Sethi recommends combining it with protein and fiber.This combination improves satiety and stabilizes blood sugar, preventing spikes that can contribute to the inflammatory response.

Read also |Anti-inflammatory diets are hugely popular – but are they worth the hype?

These bright fruits are a source of nutrition, but improper washing is still a concern.A quick rinse is not enough.Using vinegar or baking soda helps reduce pesticide residues, ensuring safer consumption while maintaining their anti-inflammatory properties.

A staple in a healthy diet, this oil is exposed to high heat, which reduces its properties.Dr. Sethi recommends using it raw or in low-heat cooking to preserve oleocanthal, a compound that helps control inflammation.

There are different types of yogurt.Flavored varieties, which are rich in sugar, reduce its benefits.Choosing plain, unsweetened yogurt, whether traditional dahi or plant-based options, supports a healthy gut microbiome, which plays a key role in information management.

Disclaimer: These articles, including health and fitness advice, provide general information only.Do not treat it as a substitute for proper medical attention.Always consult a professional for a specific diagnosis.

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