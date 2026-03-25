First reactions to Kristoffer Borgli's

The upcoming A24 film stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as a "happily engaged couple" who are "tested when an unexpected turn of events throws their wedding weekend off the rails."

Last month, the trailer for Christopher Borli's The Drama was released.There was a lot going on in the picture shown, but the twist was only hinted at.He had a deep secret that surprised everyone, including his fiancée.

The upcoming A24 film stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as a "happily engaged couple" who are "put to the test when an unexpected twist throws their wedding week off the rails."This is Borghi, who made the Cannes gem "Sick to Myself," so expect a tease.

What exactly is this "unexpected twist"?A24 only hinted at it in the marketing - it's a major part of the story.Again, it's easy to find out what it is - spoilers are leaked online.Plus, it's being realized by multiple parents — TMZ has been reporting on it for a few days now, if you want to know more.

However, the film has just been shown to regulars, and most critics, myself included, will be seeing it on Monday.The usual glowing praise follows, although internally I'm hearing more mixed responses.

"Drama" isn't going to any film festivals.It skipped Sundance and SXSW - which probably had something to do with A24 trying to avoid reviews with spoilers.Here's the thing - a twist apparently happened in the middle of the movie, which critics may or may not want to review.

Zendaya's "The Drama," "Euphoria," "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," "The Odyssey" and "Dune: Messiah" are all slated for release in 2026.She has also lent her voice to "Shrek 5", which was supposed to release this year but is now set to release in June 2027.

"The Drama" is set to hit theaters on April 3. The film also stars Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Zoe Winters and Hailey Gates. Watch the trailer below.