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Michael Pittman Jr.: I haven't talked to Aaron Rodgers, but I think he wants to play - NBC Sports

Michael Pittman Jr.: I haven't talked to Aaron Rodgers, but I think he wants to play - NBC Sports

Catcher Michael Pittman Jr. recently said he and his new Steelers teammates will "get the most out of" whoever is playing quarterback for the team this fall, and it's not yet clear when they'll have a better idea of ​​that...

Michael Pittman Jr I havent talked to Aaron Rodgers but I think he wants to play - NBC Sports

Catcher Michael Pittman Jr. recently said he and his new Steelers teammates will "get the most out of" whoever is playing quarterback for the team this fall, and it's not yet clear when they'll have a better idea of ​​that player's identity.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said recently that he and his new Steelers teammates will "get the most out of" whoever is at quarterback this fall, and it's unclear when they'll have a better idea of ​​who that player will be.

Aaron Rodgers has not announced his plans for 2026, and Pittman reiterated on Up & Adams on Monday that he believes the team will be in good shape if Mason Rudolph or Will Howard work with the snaps.He also said he is "obviously expecting" Rodgers to catch passes and thinks that will be the case.

"I try to give him space because Aaron is a human being and he likes his space and he likes to be hyped," Pittman said."I wanted to sign him and blow him up and say, 'Hey, Aaron, what's going on?' Like... I think he wants to play. Knowing Aaron before this, I think he's going to try to play as long as possible."

Rodgers hasn't spoken publicly about his plans in weeks, and he hasn't given any indication of what choice he'll make at that point, so it remains to be seen if Pittman's perception is correct.The sooner the Steelers know they have him, the better chance they have to explore other available options.

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