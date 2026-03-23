Alabama upsets Texas Tech basketball in March Madness

Texas Tech basketball was no match for Alabama in the second round of March Madness for a spot in the Sweet 16.Here's how it happened.

Texas Tech basketball defeated Alabama in a March Madness exit

TAMPA, Fla.- The Texas Tech basketball team ended its run in March Madness with a 90-65 loss to Alabama.

The Reds (23-11) trailed by 26 points in the second half and scored only 20 points at one point. Alabama tied the score by 3 points.The lead increased to as many as 34 as the Crimson River held Texas Tech well below the usual 3-point performance.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal provided live coverage of the game.Here's how it happened.

Texas Tech basketball and Alabama Madness live score updates in March

12:17 p.m.: Texas Tech basketball ends its season with a 90-65 loss to Alabama in the finals.

12:06 p.m.: With 3:07 left, Alabama leads Texas basketball 90-58.

11:59 p.m.: Texas Tech basketball leads 85-56 with 5:09 remaining.

11:39 pm: Texas Tech Basketball has a 20-run lead, 63-45 with 11:55 left.

11:30 p.m.: Texas Tech basketball got a little more lively, but Alabama made three more 3-pointers, now with 14 points in the game and a 58-35 lead.

11:00 p.m.: Texas Tech basketball goes into halftime down 49-25.Leon Horner was the only bright spot, providing some juice and 6 points off the bench.The Red Raiders are 2 of 13 from 3.

10:49 p.m.: Texas Tech basketball has gone down 30-12 since the score was tied at 7-7.

10:44 PM: Grant McCasland said during his halftime interview that "fighting will be good" and it could be worse if Texas Tech basketball doesn't start fighting.

10:38 p.m.: Texas Tech basketball is shooting 26% from the field, 1-10 from 3 and trails Alabama 27-12 with 7:55 left in the half.The Crimson Tide had 12 rebounds.

10:30 p.m.: LaBaron Phelan has some (non-offensive) gestures for Texas Tech basketball fans as he sinks a 3. Alabama leads 26-10.

10:24 p.m.: It's a 13-2 run with Alabama and Texas Tech basketball trails 20-9 with 23:50 left in the half.

10:22 p.m.: Josiah Mosley picks up his second foul for Texas Tech basketball 12:49 into the half.

10:15 p.m.: Alabama leads Texas Tech basketball 10-7, lead by 3 thanks to two offensive rebound steals in one possession.

10:10 p.m.: Jaylen Petty hits a pull-up jumper to start Texas Tech basketball's scoring.

9:41 p.m.: Texas Tech will start LeJuan Watts, Christian Anderson, Luke Bamgboye, Jaylen Petty and Donovan Atwell. Alabama will start Labaron Philon, London Jemison, Latrell Wrightsell, Amari Allen and Aiden Sherrell.

9:40 p.m.: The clock says about 23 minutes, so figure a start time of 10:05 a.m. ET.

9:33 p.m.: Iowa basketball completes a stunning upset of Florida in the first game in Tampa.Texas Tech-Alabama is expected to tip off after 10 p.m.East.

9:19 p.m.: Iowa-Florida with 2:40 left and a 30-minute break between games.Expect a late start for Texas Tech basketball against Alabama.

9:12 p.m. Iowa looks to upset defending champion Florida in the first game here in Tampa.

20:08: There are no changes in the availability report for the Texas Tech or Alabama balloncesto.The warning will arrive in about 90 minutes.

Texas Tech vs Alabama March Madness basketball injury/season report

Since Sunday evening.

Out for TEXAS TECH: JT Toppin, LaTrell Hoover (redshirt)

Alabama: Aden Holloway, Davion Hannah, Kaiten Bristow, Collins Onyejiaka

When will Texas Tech play Alabama in the 2026 NCAA Tournament?

- Date: Sunday, March 22

Time: 8:45 p.m.KT

Texas Tech will host Alabama at 8:45 p.min the first round of 2026 NCAA Tournament games from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa.

Koji is the channel for the Texas Tech vs.Alabama is in the first round of March Madness

- TV channel: TBS

- Streaming: Sling (subscription required)

The Texas Tech vs. Alabama second round basketball game will be televised on TBS.The game can also be streamed on Sling, which requires a subscription.

Watch Texas Tech vs. Alabama in March Madness on Sling TV for the 2025-26 Texas Tech Basketball schedule

Below are results from Texas Tech's final five games of the 2025-26 season

- Feb. 28: Iowa State, W, 82-73

- March 3: TCU L, 73-65

- March 7: BYU, L, 82-76

- Malaki 12: vs. Iowa State, L, 75-53*

- March 20: vs. Akron, W, 91-71^

*12th major match of the tournament

Jump up ↑ NCAA Tournament Game

Alabama basketball schedule 2025-26

Below are the results of Alabama's last five games of the 2025-26 season.

- February 28: Donum Tennessee, B, 71-69.

- March 3: at Georgia, L, 98-89

- 7. mart: Auburn, West, 96-84

- March 13: vs. Ole Miss, L, 80-79*

- March 20: vs. Hofstra, W, 90-70 ^

* SEC Tournament Game

^ Nation in any tournament

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