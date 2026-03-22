Watch police body camera video of Justin Timberlake's Long Island DWI arrest - CBS New York

Body camera video footage of Justin Timberlake's June 2024 DWI arrest in Long Island was released to the media on Friday.

See police body camera video of Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest in Long Island

Body cam video footage of Justin Timberlake's June 2024 arrest in Long Island was released to the media on Friday.

Image has been partially edited.

The video shows

In the video, Timberlake is seen in the driver's seat of a car as he talks to a police officer.

"So the reason you're stopped is because you're turning left and you don't stop at the stop signs," the officer says.

"Yeah, sorry about that," Timberlake said.

Timberlake tells the officer it's a rental vehicle that he's using for a couple of days.

"I'm on tour," he says.

- What are you doing?says the officer.

“I’m on a world tour,” Timberlake says.

"What?" the officer asked.

"A world tour," says Timberlake.

"What to do?"asked the officer.

"Um, it's hard to explain. Um, a world tour... I'm Justin Timberlake, I am," says Timberlake.

"What's your name?"asks the policeman.

"Justin Timberlake," arsa Timberlake.

The officer asks for Timberlake's license.

Timberlake's overcharge

The footage then shows the officers giving Timberlake a field sobriety test.

"Guys, guys, I'm following my friends to my house. Me, I'm not doing anything. I'm following my friends to my house," Timberlake told the officers.

An officer then asked Timberlake if he would take the test, to which Timberlake replied, "Sure."

Timberlake tells officers he is "a little nervous" and is seen stumbling when he walks, at times appearing distressed by the test.

“Well, these tests are really hard,” he says.

Timberlake can also be seen refusing a breathalyzer test.The officer then tells Timberlake that he is under arrest for drunk driving and tells him to turn around.

"I'm just going to my friends' house. Me, me, me," Timberlake said.

The officer handcuffed Timberlake again, telling him to turn around.In the video, Timberlake is being placed in the back seat of a police vehicle.

Body camera video also shows officers talking to a woman who was with Timberlake at the time, saying he was arrested but she was free to go.

"Justin Timberlake is under arrest? Can you help me please? Can we do something? Can you please make it stop? I'll do anything," she says.

Timberlake's DWI Arrest

Timberlake's legal team previously sued the village of Sag Harbor to prevent its release, claiming it showed the pop star's "extremely vulnerable situation" and "will cause serious and irreparable damage" to his reputation.The lawsuit was filed in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

Now, court documents show that Timberlake's legal team and the Village of Sag Harbor have reached an agreement to release the images and Recaps.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Joseph Farneti wrote that the release along with the amendment"It is not an unreasonable invasion of privacy."

There is approximately eight hours of footage of Timberlake's traffic stop and arrest.

"We're trying to be as transparent as possible with this video," Sag Harbor Mayor Thomas Gardella told the Associated Press.

Timberlake, 45, pleaded guilty to driving while impaired, a misdemeanor.He was ordered to pay a fine and community service, and was given a public safety notice.

"This is a mistake that I made, but I hope that everyone who is watching and listening now can learn from this mistake. I know I definitely have. And like I said, even one drunk, don't get behind the wheel of a car," Timberlake said at the time.