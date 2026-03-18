The first two episodes of Imperfect Women are now streaming on Apple TV

Apple has released the first two episodes of its new psychological thriller starring Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss and Kate Mara.

Apple has just released the first two episodes of its new psychological thriller starring Kerry Washington (Ray), Elisabeth Moss (The Invisible Man) and Kate Mara (The Astronaut).Here's what to expect from the limited series.

New episodes appear every Wednesday

For the past few weeks, Apple has been promoting women of color through events, including today's Apple session at Apple The Grove and a world premiere at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles.

The show, which also starred Corey Stoll (Midnight in Paris), Leslie Odom Jr.(Hamilton), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and Joel Kinnaman (All Mankind), will air through April 29, with episodes released every Wednesday.

According to Apple, here's what you can expect from imperfect women:

Based on Araminta Hall's novel of the same name, "Imperfect Women" looks at a crime that destroys the lives of three women in a long friendship.The unusual thriller explores guilt and revenge, love and betrayal, and the arguments we make to change our lives.judging, it's the same about whether best friends are not what they seem.

Watch the trailer below:

Apple also released the opening scene of the show, which you can find here.

If previous reviews of the show are anything to go by, Innocent Women could strike a chord with viewers who want what the AV Club describes as a "murder-mystery drama."You can read more about Imperfect Women's first reviews here.

Watch Imperfect Women on Apple TV

Apple TV is available for $12.99 per month and features hit TV shows and movies like F1 The Movie, Pluribus, Severance, The Studio, The Morning Show, Shrinking and Silo.

It's worth checking out on Amazon.

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