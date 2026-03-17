Hollywood stars shine at Vanity Fair 2026 Oscar After Party |Fox News

Jessica Alba, Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian and more make their bold debut in 2026 at Hollywood's post-Oscar party.Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

The stars met after the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Hollywood's biggest names kept the party going at Vanity Fair's 2026 Oscar party — rocking some of 2026's sexiest and boldest fashion statements.

From sheer gowns to plunging necklines, Jessica Alba, Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Heidi Klum and other stars came to the silver carpet to show off their style.

Here's a look at some of the best-dressed attendees.

Oscars 2026: WINNERS AND LOSERS

Jessica Alba, who was accompanied by her new love Danny Ramirez, wore a sheer black Tamara Ralph gown with 3-D feathers on the skirt.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a maroon velvet dress with a plunging neckline and side cutouts, while Alessandra Ambrosio wore a white corset dress with a sheer bottom that showed off her legs.

Nicole Kidman, who put a photo bomb in the funny Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos on the carpet, according to a video from Page Six, chose a long gold dress.

Kardashian paired her bodycon outfit with blue contact lenses.

Heidi Klum wore a light yellow dress with a low cut and low back.

"One by One" won Best Picture, Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor at the 2026 Oscars.

Kate Hudson, who is nominated for the 2026 Best Actress Oscar for her role as Claire Sardina in the musical Song Sung Blue, wore a sexy black dress with cutouts that showed off her stomach.

Donatella Versace, Fran Drescher and Meg Ryan all wore gowns in different shades of deep green.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kylie Jenner, who refused to walk the red carpet with Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, hugged the actor as he walked the VF silver carpet.Jenner wore a custom black sequin dress by Alexander McQueen with a long train, while Chalamet wore a white suit.

KATE MIDDLETON AT THE BAFTA 2026 AWARDS HOLLYWOOD STARS KATE HUDSON AND EMMA STONE

Among the many couples who walked the carpet were Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos.Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger;Featuring Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor and more.

Dakota Fanning, whose sister Elle Fanning was nominated for best supporting actress for "Sentimental Value," shined in a black Zuhair Murad dress, while "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson wore a black Tom Ford turtleneck.

"The Queen's Gambit" actress Anya Taylor-Joy took a risk in a black Dior bodysuit by Jonathan Anderson and an unusual necklace by Tiffany & Co.

Selma Blair, who has been vocal about her battle with multiple sclerosis, walked the silver carpet with her cane and dazzled in a black dress.Blair paired her look with a chunky diamond necklace and a slicked-back hairstyle.

Queen Latifah wore a strapless red dress paired with a layered sheer cape, while Kaia Gerber kept it classic in a high-cut red silhouette dress.

Kendall Jenner sparkled in a light blue Chanel corset dress embroidered with sequins.Jenner completed her look with Tiffany & Co jewelry, wearing 4-carat diamond earrings and a 6-carat diamond ring.Hailey Bieber wore a strapless animal print dress by Giorgio Armani.Her husband Justin Bieber was not present.

During the party, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), guests gathered in the outdoor "Forum" area, located among the museum's main rooms across from the Japanese Pavilion.The video consists of curved walls with curved sides that formed a "hall of mirrors" that appeared as guests entered the main banquet hall.

A 20-foot-tall arrangement of 10,000 yellow orchids anchored the entrance to the main party space, with a custom 40-by-15-foot centerpiece bar served by Tequila Don Julio, stainless steel in the center of the room, topped by 24 six-color hot-colored signs.White inspired parchment by Fox News Digital.

Guests enjoyed a meal curated by Chef Evan Funke of Funke, Beverly Hills and Funke Catering & Events.The meal consisted of Cantonese Lasagna, Mediterranean Sea Bass, Grilled Ribeye with a custom chocolate crust for dessert.

Finally, revelers were treated to Domino's Pizza and In-N-Out burgers throughout the night.