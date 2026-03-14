What Kyler Murray signing means for Vikings, JJ McCarthy

Will Murray resurrect his career and power the Vikings offense after being released by the Cardinals?

The Minnesota Vikings made what could turn out to be a franchise-altering decision Thursday, signing quarterback Kyler Murray to a one-year, $1.3 million contract.

The deal is cheap because Murray has already secured $36.8 million from the Arizona Cardinals, who released him on Wednesday.But his influence will go far if Murray replaces JJ.McCarthy, the No.

Murray's time with the Cardinals was decidedly mixed, as he dealt with a torn right ACL that cost him part of the 2022 and 2023 seasons, as well as a foot injury that limited him to five games in 2025. He also faced questions about his leadership skills and work ethic, particularly when the Cardinals introduced a "mission extension clause222".(They later removed it amid public backlash.)

The Vikings admitted in January that they wanted to create real competition for McCarthy, who finished his first — and possibly only — season as a starter with a QBR of 35.6.That ranked 24th among the 26 quarterbacks who started at least 10 games in 2025. But Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft with 153 career touchdowns, represents more than just competition.

Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert, Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss, NFL national analyst Ben Solak and fantasy analyst Matt Bowen examine the implications, including what it means for McCarthy's NFL future and the fantasy value of Murray and receiver Justin Jefferson.

How keen will Murray be to take advantage of the fresh start?

Murray has a lot to prove.His time in Arizona was unfulfilling from both a production and winning perspective.He's heard all the criticism over the years that he's too small or runs too much or doesn't run enough or can't win the big games — and he's ready to show the rest of the NFL that he really can be a productive quarterback.

Losing the way he did — 38-48-1 in seven NFL seasons — isn't easy for Murray.Although he is used to losing in the NFL, he is not used to losing.Murray wants to play for a team where he can win quickly and believes he has the system — on the field and in the team — to do that, according to sources.-- Weinfuss

How will Murray fit into coach Kevin O'Connell's offense?

Not ideal.O'Connell's system is correctly described as a central attack that often moves into the middle of the field.Murray is not a player who spent most of his career under center.When the league first started, it was a Kliff Kingsbury offense that was almost exclusively gun controlled.Under Drew Petzing, Murray was often under center, but still never threw to the middle of the field.

But O'Connell is a brilliant coach.He won't run the same way as Murray.which plays with hypermobile quick release and large stationary balls.Just like he did with first-year starter Kirk Cousins.which has strengths and weaknesses that are almost completely different from the original

Even for McCarthy last season, O'Connell maintained some intermediate break lines and supported break lines that were easier to see and throw.Adjustments like Murray's can be made, as the new pairing shows exactly how the offense works.-- Left-handed

What is your level of hope that Murray can revive his career with the Vikings?

It's pretty high.Murray's play in Arizona wasn't as bad as expected.For most of his career, the Cardinals have lacked the defensive talent or offensive line play needed to take on playoff contenders, and Murray is not an elite talent capable of making up for the shortcomings of that group.He could be a dynamic extender of plays if he returns with the same level of speed and quickness from a foot injury that sidelined him for five games last season.Paired with O'Connell in Minnesota, he has a good chance to be a system quarterback.Murray doesn't have to make all the explosive plays himself.

There were questions in Arizona about Murray's off-camp habits (read: he played too many video games).But if the move to Minnesota motivates him, we'll see an above-average starting quarterback once again.-- Solak

Will it be an open contest between Murray and McCarthy?

O'Connell has said he believes a tough race for the position will help boost McCarthy if nothing else.He never said he wanted McCarthy to be his first choice, but he never said he wanted to replace him.On Thursday night, he said: "Unless I'm messed up in any way, shape or form, I don't believe we should name any of them at this point."

But the history of the two players and the amount of ground McCarthy has to gain in the coming months makes Murray the favorite to be the Week 1 starting quarterback.

O'Connell is sure to give both players first-team reps in OTAs and practices.Whether O'Connell explains it publicly or proves it in open practice;He has the wise collective eyes of the Vikings' veteran locker room.They will know what is going on.

In his worst NFL season, Murray played better than McCarthy did last season.McCarthy was able to get familiar with the Vikings' offense, and Murray will face a steep learning curve in that area.It's not just a matter of practice for McCarthy, however.

He also needs to show that he has changed his style of play to avoid the injuries that have hampered his career so far.If the Vikings are targeting starting at quarterback so they have the best chance to make the playoffs in 2026, nearly everyone inside and outside the team knows Murray is the bet.--Seifert

What does this mean for McCarthy's long-term development and future?

McCarthy could build off of this move and have such a strong training camp that the Vikings have no choice but to make him the starter.But assuming Murray wins the job, the recent history of such moves does not bode well for McCarthy's future with the Vikings.

Since the start of this century, there is no precedent for a quarterback drafted in the top 10 to be replaced in the offseason but then reclaim his starter's role in future seasons with his original team.

There are some unique circumstances surrounding McCarthy's time in the NFL, especially the number of injuries.But history tells us that NFL teams give top prospects longer to develop and prove themselves, as long as they don't have experiences that mean instant death.

Since 2000 only three quarterbacks of any first round pick have had less than 10 starts for the team that drafted them: Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers, Paxton Lynch of the Denver Broncos and Johnny Manziel of the Cleveland Browns. Much remains to be determined, but that is the historical benchmark facing the Vikings and McCarthy.-- Seifert

What does this mean for the fantasy value of Murray, Jefferson and Jordan Addison?

There is a lot of speculation with Murray in Minnesota if he is named McCarthy's player of the year this season.Murray's dual-threat prowess — five seasons of 400 or more rushing yards — puts him in the bottom half of the QB1 conversation.And O'Connell's system features a structured mentality, so Murray will have plenty of opportunities to throw rhythm with play-action, bootlegs and scripted shots that play downfield.

This is a QB-friendly system that will create consistent opportunities for Jefferson to return as a high-end WR1, while Addison can produce WR3 numbers.-- Bowen

Who will replace Murray as Cardinals starting QB?

It depends on who you ask.

Arizona has agreed to one-year contracts with Gardner Minshew and Icoby Brissett under contract through 2026.So, unless the Cardinals go out and bring in another quarterback, it will be one of those two.That is the question, though.

Brissett has yet to be named the starting quarterback, a source said this week, despite multiple reports that Arizona's quarterback depth chart has Brissett as QB1 and Minshaw as QB2.

Drafting a quarterback is still a possibility, although it might not happen in the first round unless Arizona devises a plan to move up to get one.Drafting a QB at No. 3 doesn't seem likely.-- Weinfuss