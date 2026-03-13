Monster Hunter Stories 3: 10 Tips Before You Begin

We will help you start your new adventure in the world of Monster Hunter on the right foot

The latest entry in the Monster Hunter spin-off series is here.Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection features twist combat and Pokémon-like creature collections.With a dense semi-open world to explore and crunchy RPG mechanics, you'll spend dozens of hours building your dream party of Monsties.Here are some useful tips for surviving the colorful world full of monsters.

There are many types of weapons

There are three types of weapons: Pierce, Blunt and SlashEach monster's body part is vulnerable to certain types of weapons, and it's important to match the weapons you use to their weaknesses in order to deal more damage.You can carry up to three weapons at once in battle, so try to have each type of weaponAnd within each faction, you can choose unique weapons that complement your play styleHunting horns and hammers are both blunt weapons, for example, but the former has higher damage while emphasizing support with buffs.Don't be afraid to try!

Prioritize face-to-face meetings

Monster Hunter Stories works on a “rock-paper-scissors” system in combat.Strength beats Technical, Technical beats Speed, and Speed ​​beats Strength.Monsters usually focus on one type of attack, unless their behavior changes.When a monster attacks you, you have to choose the right type of attack to fight the opponent, and start meeting Head to Head.If you succeed, your attack will follow and follow.completely eliminate your opponents.Since you can't take care of yourself in this game, winning Head-to-Head fights helps reduce the amount of damage you take.

Focus on fighting

This sounds obvious, but paying attention while fighting is essential.Much like in the main Monster Hunter games, you must note the behavior of a monster to decide what action to take.It's a little easier here in Monster Hunter Stories as a pop-up will literally tell you that your opponent is "acting strange."When this happens, monsters will usually change their attack type.For example, they can make normal Power attacks, but during their strange behavior phase, they can switch to Speed ​​attacks instead.Unless it's a special attack, the game won't tell you what attack the opponent is handling until it actually happens.Make a mental note (or an actual note) to track the behaviors so you can choose the right type of attacks to counter your opponents.

Bring your Monstie and time your relative attacks

As the battle progresses, your relationship gauge will fill up.When it's full, you can wield Monstie to restore HP, heal status effects, and increase its strength.You can also unleash a final attack, called a Kinship attack.It does a lot of damage but stops your ride.A kin attack also cancels an enemy attack.So if the monster wants to use a powerful one, you can stop the Kinship attack in one track.

Tackle Side Stories of the supporting cast

The game has six battle allies, and you can choose one to fight by your side during the battle.In addition, they all have side stories that help develop them as characters and also give you rewards for completing them.Your allies will have access to stronger weapons and monsters, and you'll also get new recipes and plans to create more tools to aid you in battle.This is another important way to keep up with the increasing difficulty of the battles in this game.

Complete group requirements

In addition to side stories, there are also quests you can complete.These are your more non-standard RPG missions where you have goals like defeating X amount of monsters, collecting X amount of materials, etc.They are very easy to complete and give you fast EXP if you are behind on monsters.Plus with tons of random items to help you craft even more.Prizes will be awarded.

Pick up everything

You can take different ingredients and tools to make different things like drinks, food, etc., and earn your party EXP.When EXP is compared to what you'll get when you win a battle, every little bit counts.Being at a high level is just as important as having the right equipment, so make sure you stock up to take on the toughest bosses in the game.

Visit as many monster graveyards as possible

Every time you go out into the field, monster caves fill the map.You can visit them to return to your nest and collect eggs to hatch.Look out for rare silver crates in particular.They often contain rare monster eggs and creatures that hatch from them have more valuable genes.

Play with the style of jeans and channeling

In your stable of monsters, you can manipulate different genes to give your party different attacks and skills through rites of channeling.As you raise more Mansties, they learn more abilities, allowing you to customize what moves you want your Mansties to have.You'll want to visit many oceans and hatch as many eggs as you can so you can unlock more abilities.

Spend time on habitat restoration

One of Twisted Reflection's new features is habitat restoration, which allows you to release old monsters you no longer need to rebuild the ecosystem.Repopulating monsters in a habitat has many benefits, such as making it easier to find some eggs.Most importantly, if you bring a certain ecosystem to S-Rank, you can breed Monstis with S-Rank genes, which is enough for normal genes.Strong version.These genes will give you a huge advantage against late game enemies.