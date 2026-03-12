'Survivor 50': Who was eliminated on Wednesday's episode?

This is what happened in the third episode of "Survivor's" season 50.

'Survivor 50': Who voted for Wednesday's episode?

This is what happened in the third episode of the 50th season of 'Survivor'.

"A new game of Survival 50," Jeff Probst announced on Wednesday's episode of "Survival 50," as families are replaced, new alliances are formed and old teams are brought back to battle.

Here are your burning "Survivor 50" questions, answers (warning, lots of spoilers below):

New tribe, you say?

Yes.The fans switched, and the tribes got mixed up.Some players were enthusiastic about the new teams, some were not.Cirie, for one, was not thrilled.God helps," she said when she found herself in an irritating conversation with Riza "Rizgoda" Velovic.Meanwhile, "Survivor: David vs. Goliath" cast members Mike White, Christian Hubicki and Angelina Kiely were happy to be together in the new Vatu tribe and immediately formed an alliance.

Any references to specific pop artists?

Yes!Rick Devens, after revealing in last week's episode that Billie Eilish was "one of his favorites," said on Wednesday's episode, "I feel like Frank Ocean or something" after he pulled off a "heist" where he hid a fake idol at the Tribal Council site at the end of last week's episode.

Hat Jeff Probst rap?

He did, and it wasn't great.As the contestants snapped their fingers and set a beat, Probst spat bricks telling the players that the tribes as they knew it was over and that they would form new teams.Don't expect his new single "Drop Your Buffs" to climb the charts anytime soon.

Who won immunity?

In a tied immunity and reward challenge where teammates were tied together and had to listen to a teammate yell out commands, Silla won and Kalo came in second.The people of the Vatu tribe, who came in the distant third, were sent to the Tribal Council, where someone else's fire would be extinguished.

who voted

Q Burdette, by a vote of 5-1.Q, Stephanie and Angelina's names were all thrown out there as possible choices (Angelina was the only other option), but the "David vs. Goliath" alliance hung - it pays to be friends with Mike White, ask Angelina, whose "White Lotus" appeared during the event, so he saw that Mike Q was safe - and they were eliminated.to nominate him, which opened the door to his recall and made it easier for the tribe to put out his fire.

Who else is left?

Here are the remaining survivors broken down by tribe.

- Charlie Davis

- Rizo Velovic

- Valladares

- Jonathan Young

- Cirie Fields

- Kamilla Karthigesu

- Rick Devens

- Genevieve Musheluk

-Aubry Bracco

- Joseph "Joe" Hunter

- Benjamin "Coach" Wade

- Tiffany Ervin

- Chrissy Hofbeck

- Cholby Donaldson

-Cristiano Hubicki

- Mike White

- Ozzy Lust

Emily Philippin

- Angelina Keely

- Stephanie Lagrosa Kendrick

Kyle Frazier (medically cleared on February 25)

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty (25 Feb.

Savannah Louie (voted on March 4)

Q Burdette (voted in the March 11 event)

"Survivor" airs at 8 p.m. Wednesdays on CBS.

8 p.m.Wednesday