How to visit Pokemon Pokopia Developer Island |GC

Here's how to visit Pokémon Pokopia Developer Island and copy items...

How to visit Pokemon Pokopia developer island

Here's how to visit the Pokemon Pokopia developer island and copy items

Want to know how to visit Pokémon Pokopia Island?

Ahead of the release of Pokémon Pokopia, developers Game Freak and Omega Force released a video showing off the developer island.Developer Island contains many secrets and intricate structures created by the minds behind Pokémon Pokopia.

After the video was released, the developers released code to allow fans to visit Pokémon Pokopia Developer Island, and in this guide, we'll tell you how to visit it and how you can bring some items from Pokémon Pokopia Developer Island with you.

How to Visit Pokemon Pokupaia Developer Island

Visiting the developer islands in Pokémon Pokopia isn't as simple as typing a code into your PC. If you do, you'll get an error code saying that the developer island isn't public. To play on the developer island, you'll need the Mystic Goggles.

Mysterious Goggles can be purchased from the Pokémon Center computer store.

Put on the mysterious googles.This will take you to a screen asking you to enter a code.

- The code to get to Cloud Island is PXQC G03S

You can watch the game developers explore the island in the video below.

WARNING: Dev Island contains some late game items and Pokemon, so be aware that it may contain some spoilers.

Pokopia Pokémon Development Island: How to copy items

If you find an item on Pokémon Pokopia's developer island that you want to copy and bring back to your world, all you have to do is open the camera.

Press Y to put the camera in backup mode and take pictures.As you can see in the picture above, the game will display the name of the item you are copying so that the picture can be taken correctly.

Once you've taken the photo, go to the Pokemon Center and copy it.