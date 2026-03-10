Big Way Preview: More Silly Games from the makers of Untitled Goose Games

After an unforgettable first hour playing Big Walk, the next online co-op game from the creators of Untitled Goose Game is completely sold to my team and me as my next friend.If this can be fun when all the puzzles are super easy, I can only imagine how fun and memorable it will be when they introduce more complex scenarios.

If the mind-blowing silliness of 2019's Untitled Goose Game is the kind of thing that floats your boat, the upcoming multiplayer game Big Walk from the same developer should rank very high on your list for 2026. It captures the growing number of crazy adventure games affectionately called "Letfriendslv." R.E.P.O., and the most applicable one here, Peak, uses intimate chat and crazy gameplay to create memorable moments with friends.And if the opening hours are any indication, Big Walk has a solid chance of catching the attention of people like me who are happy to jump online for something less.Play with your children during stressful times.

The Big Walk is a cooperative puzzle game designed to be played with friends, emphasizing creativity, silly scenarios, and limited communication options as core gameplay mechanics.Unlike many games in the genre, you're not stuck in a survival horror situation, but instead solve a series of challenging problems that require your group to work together as a team.For example, you will describe pictures or stack them on top of each other like a circus troupe.The silly and understated nature of the obstacles means that if you're anything like my group, you'll waste your time cracking jokes and thinking up lots of ideas for the completely inexplicable and strange worlds you encounter.

Talk About It

As with other multiplayer indie games, you're strictly limited to speaking in your immediate vicinity.And your partner won't be able to hear you if they're only a few feet away, so you'll have to use signals, hand signals, and other forms of nonverbal communication. This creates some extra obstacles.This is especially true when players have to piece things together to solve a puzzle. For example, in one situation one player had to hold down a button while I ran a long distance to pick up an item.But only while I'm pressing that buttonMy teammates had to keep an eye on me with binoculars.This is so they can confirm that I have returned the item.

to help alleviate communication limitations;hands raised in the air;All controls are assigned to your left and right hand, including holding to the side or pointing straight ahead, and each button is assigned to your left and right hand with different combinations.All the puzzles we set up in this demo don't require imagining hand signs, but I can see blocks that can lead to more complex situations.

It's also worth noting that during my time with Big Vot, I never encountered any puzzles that could be solved without the help of my companions, something I learned after breaking away from the rest of the group and finding a puzzle and trying to solve it myself.Solving puzzles with friends is not only fun at first, but I think it's a good decision so that your friends don't go off in different directions and progress on their own, because you don't have to worry about missing a solution.Conundrums If I lose my way or stop smelling the roses while others advance.

In fact, the puzzle actually changes dynamically to fit the number of players in your party, from 2-4.For example, a puzzle requires everyone to line up against each other to reach a high button, and the height of the button is adjusted relative to the number of your teammates.In other areas, we only get our prizes when all four of us press four buttons at the same time, and the number of buttons to press simultaneously determines our number of players.These examples are obviously very simple, as I only played through the tutorial area, but I really like the idea that the participation of everyone on the team is necessary to make progress, and I can see them coming up with some strategic challenges where everyone has to play a key role in overcoming communication barriers.

In addition to solving puzzles, you'll also find things in the world that seem to just waste your time, like one section where we found a brush that allowed us to change the color of different body parts of our weird bird characters, and another where we found a kind of recreation where there weren't any puzzles, but some relaxing jams and a nice scene.In a game based on making silly memories with your friends, it's great to see how well the Big Walk fits in when you need to know when to slow down and allow players to be childish jerks.We definitely took every opportunity the developer gave us to do just that, and most of the joy in our demo came not from some new game mechanic, but from finding our own fun in their weird sandbox.At least in this short demo, they did a really great job of making room for that kind of fun, and it was amazing how quickly all four of us fell into a comfortable state of teenage behavior.It's pure, blunt vibes that we just don't see much of these days.

The idea of ​​the Big Walk doesn't seem like it's permanent, and maybe it isn't.The whole thing takes about 10 hours, according to developer House House Games, and none of the puzzles will change other than adjusting your player count.But the lack of longevity or replayability is not a bad thing in games like this that make for some fun nights with friends that are worth the investment.I think it's like doing an escape room - you might not have a reason to go back to the same set of puzzles multiple times, but it's a unique experience that you might not find anywhere else.In an age where games demand more and more every minute of our time for years and years to come, I enjoy the opportunity to play these small games that leave a lasting impression and then allow me to move on with my life (Don't worry, GTA V. I love you, baby).

I should also mention that the version of Big Walk I played ran on a (wait for it) Mac Mini.That's right - A. Mac.Mini.Look, it's not like this stupid co-op game is even remotely demanding in terms of hardware, since you're mostly just jumping and stacking on top of each other, but it's still impressive how accessible this game seems, not only in terms of gameplay, but also because of its low barrier to entry.When it comes to the hardware you play on.For this reason, it may even be a good option if you want to play with friends and family who don't usually like video games.After all, fooling around like a strange bird seems like a pretty universal experience.

