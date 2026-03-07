Next week, Pokémon Pokopia is getting its first limited event - Game Importers

Make friends with Hopip and have a picnic.

Pokemon Pokopia is holding its first limited time event next week

Pokemon Pokuopia is finally out, exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2, as of today, and there's already a limited-time event on the way.Titled "More Spurs for Hope," the event will begin Monday, March 9, at 1 p.m.PT and runs Tuesday, March 24, 12:59 p.m., and will give players the chance to befriend Hoppip, the Cottonweed Pokémon.

After befriending Hoppip, you can collect special cotton spores that appear in your various biomes during the event.After collecting enough, you can exchange spores for picnic-themed furniture to use in your habitat.With this new outfit, you can create a new habitat to attract the evolution of Hoppib, Skibloom and Jumpluff.

Hoppip, Skiploom and Jumpluff cannot be met outside of the event, so in theory you should befriend them between March 9th and 24th.However, people have already discovered that you can move your Switch 2's internal clock to March 10th to participate in the event today — meaning if you missed it when it was officially scheduled, you can turn your watch back and participate.Regardless.That said, this event Pokemon Centers are only available in rebuilt cities and not Cloud Islands (for reference, it took me 5 to 10 hours to get my first Pokemon Center in the game).

You also have until Sunday, January 31, 2027 to use the "Join" setting in the Pokemon Pokopia Mystery Gifts menu to get a special Ditto rug.If you still don't have access to Mystery Gifts, keep playing, as it takes about 30 minutes into the game for this menu to be available.

Pokémon Pokopia is available starting today, March 5th, exclusively on Switch 2.

