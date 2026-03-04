Get in touch

The latest expansion to the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Mega Evolution - Perfect Order, will arrive on March 27th, 2026, but you can visit your local game store to play it early!From March 14, 2026, select Play!Pokémon Stores will begin selling Mega Evolution - Perfect Order Build, giving the latest battle boxes and battle players a chance.expansion before its official release date.Be sure to use the event locator to find a pre-release event near you.

In the pre-release format, players compete using a 40-card deck with four prize cards at the start of the game, as opposed to a 60-card deck with six prize cards.The pre-release is perfect for introducing new trainers to the exciting world of the Pokémon TCG with fast, fun games, and gives experienced trainers a window into everything Mega Evolution-Perfect Order has to offer.Pre-release events are a great opportunity to flex your creative deck building muscles, thanks to the card pool and variety of cards available in the Build & Battle Box.

Each Build & Battle box contains four Mega Evolution-Perfect Order booster packs and a ready-to-play 40-card pack containing key cards from current and past expansions, plus one of four unique foil promo cards.Depending on which promo card you get, you can play with the regal Serpier, the nimble leader Barbaracle, the tyrannical tyrant, or the sword-flashing Doublad.

The terrifying and majestic Emperor of the Forest's attack rewards fully benched trainers by dealing 20 damage to all Pokemon in play.This may be difficult to do early in the game, but Serpelia rewards patience and directly aligns with Rosa's motivations.With this supporter card in the discard pile, Solar Coil's damage total increases to 250 and will devastate many opponents before the game.

Keep an eye out for the Forest of Vitality stadium map, which will bring Serperior into play much faster. Also, Shaymin can use the Send Flowers attack to find the growing energy, which you can attach to Serperior to increase his HP by 20. Since Serperior has a lot of late-game utility, a little extra HP will definitely come in handy.

We have to give Barbarakul some credit (although they may have already had it) - this rock weapon has a strong ability to accelerate energy from your hand to one of your Pokémon.This makes Barbaracle an integral part of any Mega Zygarde deck, as its relatively costly attacks can make use of all possible energy boosts.

Loki Energy is the best friend of fighting type Pokémon - it protects the Pokémon attached to it from the effects of the opponent's attacks. This will allow Barbaracle to resist effects such as Klefki's Memory Lock. The Landorus is an additional feature that gives you flexibility in your energy attachment, because the screw-knuckle attack allows you to return the energy attached to it to your hand.

Another Pokemon that benefits a lot from Rocky Energy is Tyrantrum.Its Tyrannic Gutsy ability increases Tyrantrum's HP from 180 to 330 when it has a special energy attached, making it a single prize tank worthy of a King Crown.

To bring Tyrantrum to its throne on the battlefield, you must first include Ancient Jaw Fossil, so deck-searching support cards like Team Rocket's Petrel and Drayton are important inclusions.Tyrantrum's Wreak Havoc Attack allows you to flip a coin until you get a tail, discarding the top card of your opponent's deck for each head.An upgraded hammer increases chaos by discarding a special energy attached to one of your Pokemon.Obstructing the opposition, counterplay opportunities.

In the Prerelease format, there is no limit to the number of copies of Pokemon you can have in your deck - so you can include six or even seven copies of Honedge, Doublade or Aegislash to maximize damage when Doublade attacks with weapon swords.

You can use the Full Metal Lab from the Scarlet & Violet-Temporal Forces expansion to help deal massive damage, which will soften the blow of incoming attacks (nice considering the Doublade's extremely low HP).With the incendiary energy from the crimson and purple-white flame expansion on your side, you can help Doublade attack without needing an energy boost beforehand.

Whether you're heading to a local game store or playing with a friend, you're in for some fast and fun battles with the new Mega Evolution—Perfect Command expansion cards!If you can't make it to the pre-release event, these Build & Battle Boxes will be available for purchase when the expansion officially launches.