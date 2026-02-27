Resident Evil™ Requiem GeForce drivers ready to play have been released

Download and install Resident Evil™ Requiem with path tracking, DLSS 4 with multiframe generation and DLSS Ray Reconstruction for a guaranteed gaming experience.

February 26, 11 am PT Update: We found a bug in the Game Ready and Studio 595.59 WHQL drivers and have temporarily removed the downloads while our team investigates.For users who have already installed this driver and are having problems with fan control, please go back to 591.86 WHQL.

App users can reinstall the previous driver by clicking the three dots on the Driver tab.

Our new GeForce Game Ready drivers optimize your system for Resident Evil™ Requiem, released today at 9:00 PM PT, and include immersive path tracking, DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation, and DLSS Ray Reconstruction.

Additionally, support for Marathon and its open Server Slam testing that began today includes support for DLSS Super Resolution and Reflex technology.

Download and install from the Drivers tab in the app or on GeForce.com and read on to learn more.

Get ready to escape death in a heart-stopping survival horror experience!Resident Evil™ Requiem, the latest and most immersive entry in the iconic Resident Evil series, follows the fate of two protagonists, Grace Ashcroft and Leon S. Kennedy, as they uncover the hidden truth of the 1998 Raccoon City incident.

Experience the horror up close and personal with exciting, realistic gameplay in a first-person perspective, or use the over-the-shoulder camera with a third-person perspective that allows you to create a more action-packed gameplay experience.

While the Resident Evil series began on consoles, many players, including those playing for the first time, are now watching it on PC.

With GeForce RTX systems, players can activate rich immersive track-based effects with DLSS Ray Reconstruction.And GeForce RTX 50 series gamers can use DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation to multiply the number of frames, enabling high and high definition gaming.

In a game like Resident Evil Requiem, the use of light and shadow is very important, such as flashing streetlights, neon lights at night, and the flames of lamps illuminating the road ahead.There are no complicated lighting effects such as glass reflections or refraction, allowing more natural light for a more immersive experience while playing.

Check out the gameplay designed and accelerated by DLSS 4 below:

For a limited time, get Resident Evil Requiem with the purchase of a GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070 desktop system or a qualifying graphics card or laptop with a GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, RTX 5070*70.

You'll find eligible Resident Evil Requiem GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, desktops and laptops at many system manufacturers and retailers around the world.Visit the Resident Evil Requiem Bundle home page to see the full list of participating partners in your country.

Once you've purchased an eligible product, you'll receive instructions on how to redeem your bundle via the app, and Resident Evil Requiem will be added to your Steam account in just a few clicks.

If you're away from home with your GeForce RTX PC or laptop, or don't have a GeForce RTX system, you can play Resident Evil Requiem and follow the path, DLSS Ray Reconstruction, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, and Reflex by downloading it from the cloud to multiple internet-connected devices with Ultimate GeForce NOW.

For more information, visit the GeForce Now website.

In Bungie's Marathon, players enter the dark sci-fi world of Tau Ceti IV: an abandoned colony filled with rival Runners, hostile UESC security forces and unpredictable environments.Searching for its key locations with crews or one-on-one, challenging exploration sessions turn into fast-paced PvP combat where weapons respond, supplies are depleted and preparation is rewarded.

Exfil to upgrade your seasonal power, earn cosmetics for your achievements, and collect more powerful buildings with your stolen loot.Then put your gears back on the line to seek more riches on the next run.

Before the marathon begins on March 5th, Bungie is holding an open preview weekend Server Slam today from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. PT on March 2nd.Split into two zones, get early deals for all five factions, and try out five of the six Runner shells available at launch.

Anyone who completes the initial mission will unlock a unique badge and player background that marks you as part of the first wave of runners.And those who reach the level of Milestone Runner will bank bonus loot, all of which will be delivered at launch if you buy the full game.

Marathon gamers with both Server Slam and full-game GeForce RTX GPUs can enable DLSS Super Resolution to speed up frame rates or DLAA to boost image quality.And Reflex is also available to reduce PC lag and make gaming more responsive.

