LIVIGNO, Italy - The U.S. Olympic team won its 11th gold medal of the Winter Games on Saturday, and it was another big win as the men's hockey team wrapped up action on the final day with a title game against Canada.

The trio of Kaila Kuhn, Connor Curran and Chris Lillis gave the US a record by capturing its second consecutive US team championship in the mixed aerial event.

The 11th gold in the last Olympic Games on U.S. soil, in Salt Lake City in 2002, broke the national mark that had long been a turning point for a winter sports program that had struggled in previous decades.

This may prove to be another turning point, not for the number of medals, but the different places they came from: twelve of the 17 sporting disciplines represented at the Winter Games brought medals for the United States.

"Our focus and strategy has always been about expansion," said Sarah Hirschland, president of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee."We want to win at everything. We want to improve every sport. Some would argue that there are countries that are deep in certain sports and really dominate them. Our goal is to promote winter sports across the board."

The aerial medal, which I will land on the bike ride from Mia Mangano later in the day, moved the United States to 31st overall for the Olympics with one day left.

It was second only to Norway, which had a record 18 gold medals and 40 overall as of Saturday night.Seventy-two percent of the gold came in cross-country endurance sports, biathlon and Nordic combined.The top gold medals for the United States were earned in four disciplines: two each (18%) in alpine skiing, free skiing, figure skating and speed skating.

This year's event had 38 more medal events than in 2002.Many new events came to the snowpark - halfpipe, slopestyle and big air - that were once the domain of the US but have now been taken over by Japan, for example, winning nine medals in snowboarding, compared to two for the US.

"We said we want to be a field nation," said Fin Kirwan, head of USOPC Olympic sports, of the U.S.'s goal of finishing in the top three on the medal table."We said it will probably take 30 medals and we went after that. Athletes succeeded with their skills, then we reached a record to win a gold medal, which shows that we do everything we can to succeed."