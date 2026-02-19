Website logo

Pawtucket, Rhode Island shooting victim, suspect Robert Dorgan News - NBC Boston

what to know

- A shooting during a youth hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Monday left three people, including the shooter, dead and three others hospitalized in critical condition.

- Police say the shooting appears to be a targeted incident, possibly related to a domestic dispute.

- The shooter was identified as Robert Dorgan, who was also called Roberta Esposito and was born in 1969.

- Dorgan's ex-wife and grown son were killed;the ex-wife's parents and a family friend were in critical condition Tuesday.

A shooting Monday at a youth hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, left three people dead, including the shooter, and three others hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told reporters that someone intervened to subdue the shooter, who was in an arena to watch family members watch a hockey game, and helped quickly end the violent scene.The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, she said, adding that authorities are still investigating.

Goncalves identified the shooter as Robert Dorgan, whose real name is Roberta Esposito and was born in 1969.

Police have identified the victims as Dogan's ex-wife and his adult son, both of whom were killed, as well as the ex-wife's parents and a family friend, who were in critical condition Tuesday.

Police said police assisted in subduing Dorgan and assisted the victims immediately.

A vigil is planned for Tuesday evening.

Monday's shooting comes two months after a gun attack at Brown University in Rhode Island, in which a gunman killed two students and wounded nine others.The gunman shot and killed a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.Authorities later found the gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a storage facility in New Hampshire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

