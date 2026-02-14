God of War Sons of Sparta now spin-off, and God of War Remastered Trilogy announced |Sony Game Mode

Sony concluded its State of Play broadcast tonight with confirmation of the God of War Trilogy Remake project and the shadow of its secondary spin-off - God of War: Sons of Sparta - which launches today.

TC Carson, the original voice of Kratos, has appeared to confirm the projects, and presumably his involvement in them.The original God of War was released in 2005 for the PS2, with a sequel two years later.God of War 3, for the PS3, followed in 2010.

No release date has been announced for the God of War trilogy remake, and work is apparently still in the "early stages."In fact, today's look at the game consisted of little more than a few logos - but for fans of Kratos' beloved Greek nonsense, it's exciting to see them again:

Meanwhile, God of War Sons of Sparta is a 2D action platformer and "passion project" from indie retro game developer Mega Cat Studio that is currently available on PlayStation 5, priced at $29.99.

It is a canonical story set in Kratos youth as he trains alongside his brother Deimos and gains control of his spear, shield and divine artifacts that can be used in battle.The story of Sons of Sparta is written by Sonny Santa Monica and narrated by TC Carson as the adult Kratos.

Here's a first look:

For more, check out everything Sony announced during the State of Play broadcast here.

