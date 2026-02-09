Will the New England Patriots become the first franchise to win seven Super Bowls?Can Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks secure the team's second Lombardi Trophy on Sunday?Media analysts provide predictions for Super Bowl LX.

Under player-turned-coach Mike Vrabel, will the New England Patriots become the first team to win seven Super Bowls?Can Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks win a second Lombardi Trophy on Sunday?

Our analysts offer their Super Bowl LX picks.

- Where: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

- KAD: 18:30 ET |NBC, Peacock, +

- Best money: Seahawks -238 | Patriots +195

- Faf: Kausi -4,5 |O/U: 45,5

- Seahawks' average score prediction: 25.5

- General forecast for Patriots: 19.2

- Average score: 44.7

Keganas Abdoo: „Sehahawks” 27, „Patrioci”.

- Because the Seahawks are winning the field position battle on special teams and Sam Darnold is playing flawless football.It was enough to hold off a respectable effort from Drake Maye and the Patriots offense.

Michael Baca: Seahawks 27, Patriots 17

- Why: Mike Macdonald's defense stifles Drake Maye and Co., so a linebacker scores a touchdown and wins Super Bowl LX MVP.

Mike Band: Seahawks 31, Patriots 23

- Why: Seattle's offensive defense is making negative plays early to build double-digit leads.Drake Maye's late surge can't get past the team's deepest roster.

UJeremy Bergman: Seahawks 20, Patriots 15

- Why: Seattle got off to a fast start with TD hits from Sam Darnold to Brady Russell and Cooper Kupp and Drake Maye's "Dark Side" D-Drums.New England's late performance won't be enough to win this sleeper.

Tom Blair: Seahawks 24, Patriots 21

- Why: Seattle brought a sophisticated equation to glory: They were one of the best teams in the playoffs in offense (first in EPA for postseason play among 14 ranked teams, per NGS) and defense (third).

David Carr: Seahawks 20, Patriots 17

- Why New England will definitely get a chance, but make no mistake: Seattle is the best team in football limited only to the QB rotation - and he hasn't played much.Clint Kubiak's offense continues to do what it has done all year, currently winning the franchise's second championship.

Jeffri Chadiha: Seahawks 27, Patriots 20

- Why: The Seahawks defense takes over in the second half, forcing Patriots quarterback Drake May into several turnovers and completing Sam Darnold's resurrection.

Eric Edholm: Seahawks 26, Patriots 19

- Why: Mike Macdonald's defense plays a major role this time, forcing Drake Maye into three turnovers and especially keeping the star QB in check.Sam Darnold and the running game did enough to win.

Gennaro Filice: Seahawks 27, Patriots 14

- Why: Mike MacDonald's defense shut down New England and Jackson Smith-Nigba torched the Patriots.But Sam Darnold is the man of the moment, forever replacing his ghost story with a radical salvation story.

UMichael Florio: Seahawks 23, Patriots 13

- Why: Two stud defenses make this a low-scoring Super Bowl, but JSN breaks out in the second half, gets a late TD and secures Super Bowl MVP.

Christian Gonzalez: Seahawks 27, Patriots 23

- Why: Seattle's defense slowed Drake May in the second half as Sam Darnold combined with Jackson Smith-Njigba for two touchdowns to win Super Bowl LX.

Grant Gordon: Seahawks 28, Patriots 24

- Why: In the story of the starting quarterback's resurgence - see Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield, Daniel Jones and others - Sam Darnold will write the greatest story.Darnold will win the Super Bowl MVP, but Seattle will win if its defense is strong in revising the first claim of this series for Lombardi because the Patriots were stopped at the goal line to end a routine.

Anthony Holzman-Escareno: Seahawks 24, Patriots 17

- Reason: "Dark Side" has played as the Seahawks' defense in previous Super Bowls.This unit has been as close to the elite trio of Sam Darnold winning a Super Bowl. Before second draft picks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen

UDante Koplowitz-Fleming: Seahawks 28, Patriots 24

- Why: Because Seattle doesn't make the same mistake twice.With the Hawks down 24-21 at the 1-yard line with 25 seconds left, Kenneth Walker III takes a hand, rebounds, reaches the pylon and scores.A few minutes later it rained blue-green confetti.

Bobby Kownack: Seahawks 28, Patriots 17

- Why: Sam Darnold threw four touchdown passes and scored a cameo in the next installment of the Ghostbusters franchise, which saw the team resurrected in 2019.

Dan Parr: Seahawks 27, Patriots 20

- Why Seattle's defense and special teams shined in Santa Clara.Sam Darnold avoids calamitous mistakes;Nick Emmanwori threatened Drake Maye on his way to becoming the first rookie to win Super Bowl MVP.

Kevin Patra: Seahawks 20, Patriots 18

- Why: The Seahawks defense is suffocating Drake Maye, and Sam Darnold looks to close out his career when the former No. 1 pick wins the Lombardi Trophy.

Chad Reuter: Seahawks 27, Patriots 23

- Why: The Seahawks' stout red-zone defense kept Drake May and the Patriots in field goal position in the first half, which proved to be the difference.

Mark Ross: Seahawks 35, Patriots 14

- Reason: Seattle outscored the Patriots in all three phases.The offense scored three points.Sam Darnold connected with Jackson Smith-Njiba twice and Kenneth Walker III ran in and scored.The Seahawks also scored on defense, with Rashid Shahid returning a kickoff for a touchdown.

Nick Schock: Seahawks 24, Patriots 13

- Why: New England's magical run ended with the last victory because the Patriots couldn't handle the new bullies.Mike McDonald's defense suffocated star sophomore Drake Maye and sealed the deal with a fourth-quarter carry.

Lance Zierlein: Seahawks 24, Patriots 20

- Why: New England will struggle, but Seattle's defense and the Darnold-JSN combination are too much for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots to overcome.Darnold became the first QB to win a Super Bowl in 2018.

U-Ali Bhanpuri: Patriots 24, Seahawks 21

- Why: Say what you will about the respective programs - the fact is that both teams are extremely well-coached and have been pounding opponents all season (tied for the league with six 17-plus points wins).So I think the final standings will reflect a tie between them, with a late Patriots field goal deciding the winner.

Brook Cerzosimo: Patriots 24, Seahawks 23

- What: The fifth time in the history of the Super Bowl has been decided by a field goal attempt in the final 10 seconds of the game, and the Patriots have won two of the five contests.Thanks to Adam Vinatieri (shout out to my friends in South Dakotans).The sixth instance was on Sunday when sixth-round rookie Andres Borregales landed a 50-yard boot late in regulation.

Mets Okada: Patriots 23, Seahawks 20 (OT)

- Why: Seahawks' defense gets all the hype, but the protection of the Patriots is just as well quiet.Drake Maye beats Sam Darnold in an over time thriller.