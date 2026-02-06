5 Supplements That Can Actually Make Constipation Worse

Some supplements can make your constipation worse.Find out which supplement experts you should avoid and how to do so.To relieve constipation

5 Supplements You Shouldn’t Take to Help You Poop, According to Experts Some of the supplements you take may be making your constipation worse. By Victoria Whittington, RDN Victoria Whittington, RDN Through combined experience as a Registered Dietitian, Certified Personal Trainer and Certified Intuitive Eating Counselor, Victoria has over 10 years of experience in the health and wellness space. 's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 4, 2026 Reviewed by Dietitian Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD Annie Nguyen is a Registered Dietitian who manages 's Pinterest page. Before , she worked with other dietitians to write nutrition blog posts, develop recipes and create social media content. Annie went to the University of Oklahoma to complete her B.S. in Health and Exercise Science. She went on to get her M.A. in Dietetics and finish her dietetic internship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. 's Editorial Guidelines In This Article View All In This Article Calcium Iron Fiber Vitamin D Senna Other Tips Close Supplements or certain laxative overuse can often be the reason for constipation. Calcium, iron, vitamin D, fiber and senna supplements may be the problem. For constipation management, opt for a whole-food fiber and hydration approach. Constipation is typically related to diet and lifestyle, but it may also be caused by some supplements and medications. Whether it’s a vitamin, mineral or even herbal supplement, there are some that can do more harm than good for healthy bowel movements. Instead of leaning on unregulated (and often expensive) supplements, aim for a food-first approach that prioritizes whole, nutrient-dense foods. Nutrients like fiber in foods—alongside plenty of water—can help get things moving naturally, and help support your overall health. We spoke with the experts to get the scoop on which supplements you may want to avoid if you struggle with constipation. Calcium Supplements “I’ve had several clients complain of constipation and, after a further evaluation, found that the source of their constipation was their calcium supplement,” says Kerry Conlon, M.S., RD. Calcium supplements may worsen constipation because they slow down intestinal motility, which is just a scientific way of saying how food moves through your digestive tract. Calcium may also interfere with how much fluid is secreted in the gut, causing stools to become hard, dry and more difficult to pass. If you’re supplementing with high doses of calcium and not drinking enough water or eating enough fiber, you’re more likely to experience constipation. “Of course, there are instances where supplementation may be essential, like calcium supplementation for osteoporosis, so talk to your doctor and a dietitian to see what options may be available for you,” recommends Conlon. Don't Miss What Happens to Your Body When You Take Vitamin K2 Regularly 4 Supplements You Shouldn’t Take for Longevity, According to Dietitians Iron Supplements Iron supplements commonly cause constipation, so if you’re iron-deficient, you may want to consider a food-first approach, depending on the severity. “While it’s true that around 40% of women of reproductive age are iron-deficient, I’d use caution before diving into an iron supplement. Iron is one of the top supplements that can cause constipation,” says Ashley Dwyer, Pharm.D. Instead, Dwyer recommends increasing your intake of foods rich in iron (such as legumes, leafy greens, fish and red meat) and vitamin C (like citrus, fruit, leafy greens and peppers) first. “Ferrous sulfate is the most common iron supplement that you’ll find in stores. Taking this type of iron supplement on an empty stomach or at a higher dose can lead to constipation,” explains Rhyan Geiger, RDN. If you must take an iron supplement, try taking it with food and consider splitting it into smaller doses throughout the day. Fiber Supplements Believe it or not, fiber supplements may worsen constipation in some people, depending on the circumstances. “Based on current research, fiber appears to benefit constipation for most generally healthy adults, and it's one of the main treatments for constipation,” says Kelsey Costa, M.S., RDN. “However, simply increasing fiber intake or using supplements may not always help with bowel movements, depending on the root cause of constipation,” Costa adds. “Fiber supplements can bulk up the stool too much and cause constipation, especially a supplement high in insoluble fiber,” says Geiger. Increasing fiber intake too quickly may also worsen constipation. “Fiber absorbs water in the digestive system, so if you consume a lot of fiber without increasing your water intake, stools can become harder to pass, making constipation worse,” says Costa. Vitamin D Supplements When consistently taken in higher doses, vitamin D supplements may lead to digestive issues such as constipation. Too much vitamin D can increase the amount of calcium circulating in your blood, and as we mentioned above, too much calcium in the body may also worsen constipation. If you’re taking a vitamin D supplement, talk with your doctor or dietitian to make sure your dose is right for you. Be sure to drink plenty of water and eat a variety of whole, nutrient-dense foods to support a healthy gut. Senna Supplements Senna is an herbal supplement used for treating constipation due to its strong laxative effect. However, it may cause digestive issues and worsen constipation when used too frequently. “Like many other laxatives, long-term or excessive use of senna may lead to serious reactions and side effects, including dependence on laxatives, chronic constipation and loss of normal bowel function,” says Costa. “This appears to occur because the intestines become used to the laxative stimulation and lose their ability to contract normally without it,” she adds. Relying on senna too frequently may also cause fluid loss and electrolyte imbalance, “which can lead to dehydration and may contribute to constipation when not in use,” says Costa. Other Ways to Help Relieve Constipation There are several things you can do to relieve constipation and support gut health instead of relying on supplements. Habits like eating more fiber, drinking more water and finding ways to be active may all help relieve constipation. Eat a variety of whole, nutrient-dense foods including fruits, vegetables, whole grains and fermented foods that contain probiotics such as miso, kefir, kimchi and sauerkraut. “Fruits, vegetables and whole grains contain fiber that support digestion,” says Conlon. These foods also offer a range of other essential nutrients and bioactive compounds, including essential vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals and antioxidants, that support our overall health. Research suggests that regular movement should be part of the treatment for constipation. Try to incorporate more daily movement in whatever way possible, whether it’s walking, yoga, biking or something else that you enjoy and can see yourself sticking with. Our Expert Take Constipation is often affected by diet, lifestyle and some supplements and medications. Experts recommend a food-first approach before turning to high-priced and unregulated supplements. In fact, some supplements like calcium, iron, vitamin D and senna may actually worsen constipation symptoms. While fiber is usually helpful for improving it, fiber supplements may worsen constipation if you increase your intake quickly and are not drinking enough water. To help relieve constipation, try to eat more whole foods, drink more water and stay active. Explore more: Healthy Eating Vitamins & Supplements Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Sources uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Matikainen N, Pekkarinen T, Ryhänen EM, Schalin-Jäntti C. Physiology of calcium homeostasis: An overview. Endocrinol Metab Clin North Am. 2021;50(4):575-590. doi:10.1016/j.ecl.2021.07.005 Singh, P., & Goyal, J. Calcium supplementation. In: StatPearls. StatPearls Publishing; 2024. Nguyen M, Tadi P. Iron supplementation. In: StatPearls. StatPearls Publishing; 2025. Goyal, H., & Singla, U. Constipation. In: StatPearls. StatPearls Publishing; 2023. Ioniță-Mîndrican CB, Ziani K, Mititelu M, et al. Therapeutic benefits and dietary restrictions of fiber intake: A state of the art review. Nutrients. 2022;14(13):2641. doi:10.3390/nu14132641 National Library of Medicine. Medline Plus. Vitamin D deficiency. National Library of Medicine. Medline Plus. Senna.