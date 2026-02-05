Ghostbusters: Return of Darnold, Seahawks chase ghost in Super Bowl LX

Liz Loza advises not to rule out the revenge factor as Sam Darnold and the Seahawks challenge the New England Demons in the Super Bowl.

"Why not us?" Russell Wilson chanted before the Seattle Seahawks' 2013 season. The mantra proved effective as the Seahawks posted a 13-3 record and eventually secured the organization's second Super Bowl appearance, posting a 35-point victory over the Denver Broncos. However, New England Patriots Malcolm Butler hit Wilson on the 1-yard line with 20 seconds left in Super Bowl XLIX just a year later.Any hopes of a repeat ended when he scored 12 with an interception.

Many believe if the throw had been made by Marshawn Lynch, Seattle would have won.Of course, we will never know what might have happened.Whatever happens, this year's team – which has a similar underdog energy – has a chance to cool off 11 years later.

Sunday's contest is not only a rematch between the Hawks and Pats, but also a huge chance at redemption for Sam Darnold.The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft had his most devastating game against New England when he was sacked four times and lost a fumble as the New York Jets' starting quarterback in Week 7 of 2019. More shocking than the numbers (and they were bad) was the audio, with Darnold admitting in prime time that he "saw."The pursuit must have followed Darnold during his subsequent travels;He switched teams, was demoted to reserve and appeared to cower in fear in last year's playoff series against the Los Angeles Rams as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

Darnold has been exorciseing those demons this season. After eliminating the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, the former USC Trojan is just one game away from completely erasing the nickname "Bust" from his name. Given the talent around him, the matchup and the strength of the team's defense, I bet Seattle and the city's new adopted son "will do well."

Below is a list of bets that illustrate a mutually beneficial story of bagging and celebrating new beginnings.Some of the opportunities are long, and others are short.Your tolerance for variation is as personal as the stories the match provides.

NOTE: Odds published by DraftKings Sportsbook are subject to change.

Sam Darnold wins Super Bowl LX MVP (+115)

Although the defense carried Seattle to Santa Clara and could have been a unifying force to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to the Emerald City.Quarterbacks are still the league's brightest stars.Assuming the Hawks win and Darnold's effort isn't a disaster, the data supports him ending up as the game's MVP.

The winning quarterback has been named MVP in 34 of 59 Super Bowls and 7 of the last 9. Coincidentally, the last non-QB MVP winner was Cooper Kupp in 2022. Before that, Julian Edelman won the award in 2019. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+19) is the brightest. Darnold is 0-4 in his career and with the Patriots.given the knowledge of the rescue theme - my root interests align with the alarm caller.

Patriots +4.5 (-105)

That said, the Patriots should cover.Interestingly, underdogs are 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall (three straight wins) in the past five Super Bowls.Having Christian Gonzalez and Milton Williams on the field and strengthening the defense of New England (including the playoffs, the Patriots allowed only 14.5 PPG when the duo worked) and the departure of May (he has this postseason).Scramble has 129 rushing yards, fourth most of any quarterback last year) Keep this game close.

Darnold 239.5+ rushing yards (-114)

The current over/under for Darnold's passing total is 230.5.Darnold has completed that number in 11 of 19 games played, averaging 237.7 passing yards per contest in the regular season and playoffs.He also completed at least 242 passes in six of the seven games in which the score was within four points (current spread is 4.5).

From a rushing standpoint, Darnold averaged 5.5 yards per outing.Meanwhile, the Patriots allow an average of 18.4 rushing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks and have given up a total of 91 rushing yards to the position in three postseason games (the fewest of which was a total of 11 rushing yards to C.J. Stroud in a divisional matchup).

If the game remains close, Darnold will have to use all his faculties effectively to record more than 240 yards Sunday.

Darnold over 2.5 rushing attempts (+101)

Darnold averaged two rushing attempts per game over 19 total games.However, those attempts have increased in the final 11 games, as have 28 of his 38 carries since Week 10. As a result, the Patriots defense has averaged 3.7 QB calls for every 20 carries with at least two attempts per stop.must be cleaned.

Gheorghe Holani OVER 10.5 rushing yards (-112)

Kenneth Walker III has been a revelation for the Seahawks, especially during the playoffs.He could play a prominent role in Seattle's offensive attack on Sunday.While he can catch the pass at 101.5 scrimmage yards (-108), there is a lesser known name that I prefer to bet on.

Holani isn't fast by any means, but he has explosive burst and good hands. He's also the Seahawks' No. 2 RB, behind Walker (ACL) with Zach Charbonnet.The Boise State product tore his hamstring in Week 12 but returned in time to replace Charbonnet in the team's NFC Championship game against the Rams.Holani shot 34 percent with six touchdowns and 31 yards.Although he averaged 3.4 yards per carry on the season, the 26-year-old's capabilities should be strong enough to reach double-digit rushing yards.

Kenneth Walker III over 23.5 receiving yards (-108)

I like Holany's line because the number is low.However, this does not mean that Walker is not eating, especially as a player on the ground.Apparently I'm not alone, as this line has gone from 20.5 to 23.5 since opening.However, I'm still there, mostly because I think Patriots coach Mike Vrabel will always be angry and under pressure.This is where Walker's talents come into play.

The 25-year-old has gone over 25 yards in four of his last five games, including at least 29 yards in each postseason game.The Patriots gave up an average of 31 receiving yards per game to opposing RBs in 2025 and allowed 22 receiving yards to Denver rookie running back RJ Harvey in the AFC Championship Game.Six or more than 15 yards (RB11) After recording the reception and considering Charbonnet's absence, Walker's role will be fundamental in Seattle's victory.

Pintasan Drake May 2+ (+325)

I promise I'm not hating.There's no one who doesn't love Bake Maye (especially when most of his friends live in New England).And Darnold is arguably the dirtier QB, collecting 14 INTs despite playing clean during the postseason.Still, he should get at least one.So here it is...

The Seahawks have racked up 19 INTS in 19 games.May had just eight picks in the regular season, but added two to that total in three postseason starts.He is also dealing with a shoulder problem.Given his youth and the ferocity of Seattle's defense, a misunderstanding is likely... maybe even twice.

A cozy-Red Zone (+330)

Will there be a red zone interception in a Super Bowl rematch between these two teams? What are the chances?You can't reference Malcolm Butler and you can't bet on the timeline synchronizing. The likelihood of a recurrence is low but not impossible. In fact, two of the 15 total interceptions thrown by the Patriots occurred on red zone plays (both regular season) and three of the Seahawks' 19 picks came on the field in the red zone (all regular season).

Mack Hollins' longest reception over 16.5 yards (-115)

While we are discussing rare cases, let's discuss unique individual cases.Hollins' eccentric style and downfield ability made him a fan favorite.Injuries, along with the emergence of Kayshon Boutte, slowed his production this winter, but Hollins returned to the AFC title contest to lead New England's receiving corps with 51 receiving yards, including a 31-yard scramble.

With Stefon Diggs and Boutte as Seattle's corners, Hollins will have to make several long catches.Thirteen of his 48 total (including the postseason) have gone 17 yards or more.Interestingly, Boutte also recorded the same performance for 17 yards this season.However, Boutte's over/under prop in the same category is set at 17.5 receiving yards (-120).A better price is Mack's.

Cooper Kupp Over 32.5 yards (-115)

Little did many know that the thrill of revenge was the same for Kupp, who managed to score his third TD of the season against his former team nearly two weeks ago.Tn Kupp's statistics have been huge since his time in Los Angeles, the product of Eastern Washington has removed the above line in all the playoffs so far Gonzalez on his way to calm Smith-Nji, Kupp was able to see Kupp.Jones.Ac even though Kupp isn't as active as he used to be, he's still capable of being released after being held, ranking 20th in YAC during the regular season.Sunday.