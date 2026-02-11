'World's Most Beautiful Athlete' Causes Drama at Winter Olympics - Yahoo!

The woman who was dubbed the "World's Hottest Athlete" by the Daily Mail caused drama at the Winter Olympics.Jutta Leerdam, a speed skater from the Netherlands, has millions of followers on social media.She is engaged to be married to YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.Leerdam has captured ...

The 'World's Hottest Athlete' is creating drama at the Winter Olympics

A woman dubbed the "world's hottest athlete" by the Daily Mail is causing drama at the Winter Olympics.

Jutta Leerdam, a speed skater from Belgium, attracts millions of followers on social media.This is the action of the wedding of YouTuber boxer Jake Paul.Leerdam has also caught the attention of the writer of Laingus.

She was named the "hottest" athlete at the 2026 Winter Games.

"Jutta Leerdam may have been in the spotlight thanks to her romance with popular YouTuber boxer Jake Paul, but the blonde beauty has made a name for herself," according to a Daily Mail article on Wednesday, February 4, that has become a social media sensation.The 27-year-old, dubbed by the media as a 'testing speed', has four and a half million followers on Instagram after regularly posting pictures about his competition, his outgoing life with Paul or showing off his interesting perspective.

But Leerdom is already causing drama.

The "World's Hottest Athlete" first sparked controversy when he arrived at the Winter Olympics in a private jet and private car, apart from his teammates.

Ana Birl Leerdam Don Halin 'Diva'

Are the lairds misbehaving?

Some suggest that.

Dutch reporter Johan Derksen believes that Leerda is acting like a "diva".

"Her behavior is appalling to me as a diva. If I were her coach, I would not tolerate it," Derksen said via the New York Post.

Fans also criticized him.

"Private jet is really setting a bad example for your fans... Naturis are still getting scarce due to the climate crisis," one fan wrote.

Leerdam was even asked to skip the opening ceremonies.

Thank you 💘 pic.twitter.com/Afvr9WCUP

— Jutta Leerdam (@juttaleerdam73) February 6, 2026

Meanwhile, the 2026 Winter Olympics continue on Sunday, February 8 on NBC and Peacock.

This story was originally published by The Spun on February 8, 2026, where it appeared first in the Olympics section.Add Spun as a featured source by clicking here.