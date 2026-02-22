Bounty Pack 2 |4

This paid DLC in Heart of the Mountains is coming on February 26th.

Get ready to search for valuable loot, Vault Hunter.Bounty Pack 2: Legends of Stone Demon* arrives on February 26 and we have tons of new content:

- A new mission that introduces three new minibosses and a terrifying final boss

- New pearl rare equipment

- New legendary loot

- New Vault map with 24 cosmetic items and 4 pieces of scrolling gear

A terrible evil lurks in the lost mines of Kairos.For centuries the Augers have silenced the whispers from the depths by sending human sacrifices to the forged stone demon, but the Defiant Calder is determined to put an end to these barbarians once and for all.

In Legend of the Stone Devil, you'll enter an ancient cave near the Caldera and clear out the dangers amid rich veins of crystalline ordite.Take on new ordonite-encrusted enemy types and four new boss battles, all in hopes of unlocking a powerful new rare pearl loot (which is more legendary than legendary).

Completing the new mission in Bounty Pack 2 will unlock a new Vault Hunter skin that can be used by all Vault Hunters, a new vehicle skin, and a new ECHO-4 drone skin:

In addition to the launch of Bounty Pack 2 on February 26th, we will be releasing a major update that adds Pearlescent gear to 4, which will surely represent some of the most sought-after bounties in the game.

This new rarity will be available to everyone no matter what version 4 you have, although some Pearl Gear will require ownership of paid content such as Bounty Pack 2. A new recurring world event with specific locations in the Fadefields, Carcadia Burn and Terminus Range will allow all players to craft Pearl Gear;we will share more details soon.

Bounty Pack 2 Card Vault

Bounty Pack 2 also includes a vault card that allows you to earn new mecha and kaiju themed rewards through gameplay, with 24 cosmetic items and 4 re-rollable tools to unlock!Here are the full unlock details of the new vault card:

- 4 re-rollable pieces of equipment

- 4 Vault Hunter Heads useful for all Vault Hunters

- 4 arch hunter skins used by all arch hunters

- 5 weapon skins

- 5 vehicle skins

- 4 Kulit drones HO-4

- 2 ECHO-4 Connections

4 with an actively playing vault card that gives you more loot and XP through daily and weekly challenges, and you can upgrade at your own pace (no time limits or expiring rewards here).If you own a Bounty Pack and its associated Vault Card, you can activate that Vault Card via the Vault Card page in your ECHO menu.Vault card progression works just like leveling up: it all depends on how much XP you have.As you explore Kairos, kill enemies, and complete quests, your Vault Card progression will replenish you in addition to your normal XP!

To make sure you jump right into Bounty Pack 2 when it launches on February 26th, here's a breakdown of the different ways you can get this paid DLC:

- If you don't own 4: Buy 4 Deluxe or Super Deluxe Editions (both offer a Bounty Pack package that includes Bounty Packs 2-5)

- If you already have 4:

- Option 1: Buy a Reward Pack containing Reward Packs 2-5

- Option 2: Buy Bounty Pack 2 separately

*Legend of the Stone Demon is the second of five post-launch DLC Bounty Packs reaching 4. This content comes with 4 Deluxe Editions, 4 Super Deluxe Editions and 4 Bounty Packs, and is also available for separate purchase.Basic game required.