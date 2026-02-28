BYU Football Begins Spring Practice For 2026 Season

BYU football has opened spring practices for 2026. There is a lot of buzz surrounding the Cougars entering their fourth year in the Big 12.

BYU Football has opened spring practices for the 2026 season

February 28, 2026, 12:02 |Update: 12:07 am

PROVO, Utah - It may only be February, but BYU football is back.

The Cougars begin spring practice exactly two months after finishing last season with a Pop-Tarts Bowl victory over Georgia Tech.

As the Wasatch Front has experienced this winter, the weather has been mild with temperatures near 60 degrees, creating opportunities for 11th-year head coach Kalani Sitake to practice outside on the Zions Bank practice field.

BYU enters the 2026 season with high hopes.Over the past two seasons, no Big 12 program has won more games than BYU.Kalani Stake's program has won 23 games and lost just four since the start of the 2024 season.

Many of the key players from last year's team that reached the Big 12 Championship Game will be back in 2026.

Elevated expectations for BYU football in 2026

So it stands to reason that expectations will be higher than they have been since joining the Big 12 in 2023.

"We've said 'humble and hungry' from the start."So I think it's going to take an incredible amount of humility," Sitake told reporters after Friday's practice."We do things differently than in the past.Every year we change a few things to prepare our team.But what is consistent is that we have great leadership in the team."

"We're going to have a lot of confidence in our leaders and staff, getting them ready. I'm confident in what we can do. But again, not everything is real, you know?"

Stars in the background

BYU Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Bear Bachmeier returns at quarterback.This will be Bachmeier's first spring at BYU, as he only arrived on campus in June of last year, before leading BYU to a 12-2 record.

Running back LJ Martin returns as Offensive Player of the Year Martin turned down early entry into the NFL Draft to return for his senior season and a chance to lead BYU to the Big 12 Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

The El Paso, Texas native continues to recover from off-season surgery he underwent last December.

BYU football is moving on without Parker Kingston

While the offensive backfield has proven to be a star, the wide receivers on BYU's offense will be the headlines to monitor in the coming months.

BYU is looking to replace Chase Roberts, who finished his college career with 2,586 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns and is now pursuing an NFL career.

The Cougars also lost Parker Kingston, who was arrested earlier this month and charged with first-degree rape stemming from an alleged incident in February 2025. Kingston is no longer enrolled at Brigham Young University and is no longer part of the football program.

"Yeah, the team is good. The guys are good. We have a strong team culture, so yeah, we're good," Sitake said when asked how Kingston's two-week suspension has affected the program.

BYU's JoJo Phillips, Cody Hagen, Tiger Bachmeier and Te Nacua at receiver, along with Oregon transfer Kyle Kasper and fellow freshman Jaron Pula, legend Glasser, and Terrance Sarion compete for a chance to be Bachmeier's top target in the sky.

Kelly Poppinga takes over security with a reformed staff

On defense, BYU is turning to Kelly Poppinga as the new defensive coordinator, replacing Jay Hill, who left for the same position on Kyle Whittingham's staff at Michigan.

Poppinga, a former BYU linebacker as a player, was promoted to the top defensive position on BYU's staff in 2009 from defensive end under Bronco Mendenhall.

Also new coaches are Boise State's Demario Warren, who will serve as the pass rusher, and Lewis Walker, who will coach the cornerbacks.

"We have a system that we work in and a standard that we work according to and the coaches come in, they respond to what we ask of them. D'Mo and Lewis have done a great job," said Sitake."I like the way they demand their players. Today was a very good day for the guys."

Sitake loves talent, speed and athleticism

BYU will hold 15 practices with the alumni game on Friday, April 3. The next season opener is Sept. 5 against Utah Tech.From now on, improvement between games is what Sitake wants to see from his team.

"But for the practice, really happy with it," Sitaki said."I'm happy with the talent, the speed, the athleticism. I feel really good about where we're going. We just have to make sure we keep getting better. We can't take steps back."

BYU football will take the weekend off before returning to practice on Monday, March 2, for the second day of spring practice.

