Valentino fall 2026 ready-to-wear collection, looks, beauty, models and reviews.

Alessandro Michele completed his first Valentine's show in Rome in a full-length red dress with a V-shaped back that ran from the shoulders to the sacrum.It is a salute to the late founder and a breather after a complex exercise.

Michelle said afterwards: "I kept this color because it has a presence. Red is difficult to deal with... This is a show that makes people shudder when they watch it."

Having lived in the home for nearly two years, Mitchell said he sees himself as "intervening" in the aesthetic building created by its founder.He said, "Valentino perfected these lessons, and I'm always a little crooked."That's why "Intervention" was the name of the collection, and the tension – associative, visual or emotional – was what Michelle wanted to create.

The urgent frequency of her eclectic tastes beckoned much stronger in her looks before the last one.The rounded, toned shoulder line reflects the excess of the 1980s: Michele hung many versions of the imperfect Valentino woman on this shoulder line, sometimes accented with butterfly hardware that hinted at the metamorphosis she explored.

Knotted belts with full length fur collars or short leather wrap coats with broad shoulders.Satin belts run over pleated color-blocked tunics and lace-hem jeans and ragged pumps.Flat braids of double-sided taffeta swirled from the waist down to deep V-cutouts, this time tied in the front and laced.A pink and ivory graphic zigzag, long-sleeved, lined jacket with black trim epitomizes what Ka-Paw Michael is looking for.

Men's clothing is less mixed, but no less stressful.From the front, the two-breasted gray jacket in the figure of five appears almost banal, but behind it is a harmonious swirl of drapery swirled like water pushed through a propeller.“I always have two feet in two different places,” Michele said."You have to hold on, you have to let go."

The full length trousers were deliberately shaped with a slight crease that could have been compressed by design or carelessness.It seemed to be about this ambiguity.There was an almost ritualistic profusion of draperies and pleats that echoed the robes painted by Cortona on the ceiling above us in the Palazzo Barberini.

One of her notes (Michele has a lot of fantasy like textiles) says that the collection "celebrates order while revealing its vulnerability": the rise and fall of the past.Surrounded by the history of art and architecture and the work of carrying the torch to the accepted king in the fashion tradition of the city, Michele despises glitches and distractions to put Valentino as it is now, as it will forever be in that time.