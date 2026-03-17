Delete everything and save your Instagram messages before they go away

Instagram is removing end-to-end messaging and this could make some conversations forever.Learn how to save your conversations before it's too late.

The history of meta data processing has not always been the best.But with the ongoing changes, they are trying to fix that.One example is end-to-end encryption (E2EE), a feature offered in all of its programs, including Instagram.But after a few years, the company will end this protection, and the move is expected to anger many users.

Download your chats before May 8th

Through updated support pages and users of the E2EE feature, it has been revealed that Meta is officially being released from the service.The announcement states that "Fully encrypted messages will no longer be supported on Instagram" and the feature will stop working after May 8, 2026.

Users currently using E2EE can bring their chats back to the default messaging experience once the secure protocol is removed.They can do this from their E2EE chat inbox by downloading or exporting their messages.Those using older versions of the Instagram app will need to update before they can start exporting their chat history.

Currently,Meta recommends that users switch to WhatsApp if they want to continue using the end-to-end encrypted chat service.

After the protocol is removed, users who previously opted for encrypted messages will be redirected to direct messages on Instagram.This means that all future chats will be stored on meta servers where the company can access the messages.These unprotected messages may be subject to moderation or even used to train its AI models and ad targeting, which many users strongly object to.

Why Meta is removing E2EE from Instagram DMs

According to Meta, this change is because very few people use the feature.However, recent child protection regulations are also believed to be a major factor.These regulations often show how predators target minors through social media applications.E2EE removal allows the company and third parties to investigate possible child exploitation.

Critics argue that Meta is able to offer privacy and security while also providing safeguards against exploitation.Instead, the company seems to prefer to sacrifice one for the other.

Have you used E2EE on Instagram and other Meta apps?Does the removal of this feature affect you?We'd love to hear what you think in the comments.

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