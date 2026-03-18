Coming to Xbox Game Pass: Disco Elysium, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Final Fantasy IV and more - Xbox Wire

Coming soon to Xbox Game Pass: Disco Elysium, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Final Fantasy IV and more.

Welcome friends!We've got even more games coming your way, including some fan favorites, premium player additions, and game updates you might have missed.Let's find out!

DreamWorks Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC) – March 17

Lalao Pass Ultimate، Game Pass Premium، PC Game Pass

DreamWorks Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party invites players to join Gabby and her friends on a colorful, music-filled adventure.Explore beautiful rooms, enjoy fun mini-games, and celebrate creativity and teamwork in a family night out.

South of Midnight (Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC) – March 18th

Now with Game Pass Premium;Join Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

South of Midnight is an action-adventure compulsive game.Explore the myths of this modern folktale and confront the mysterious creatures of the Deep South as you learn to weave ancient power to overcome obstacles and face the pain that haunts your hometown.

Alters (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) - March 18

Premium Pass is now available;join Ultimate Game Pass and PC Game Pass

The Alters is a sci-fi survival game where you play as Jan, stranded on a hostile planet.Create alternate versions of yourself, each shaped by different life choices, to survive, gather resources, and confront profound moral dilemmas.Your past becomes your crew in this unique sci-fi survival game.

Disco Elysium (Cloud, Xbox Series X | S and PC) – March 19

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Disco Eleusis - Final Cut is a groundbreaking role-playing game.You are a scout with a unique skill system at your disposal and a city to traverse.Interrogate, murder, or extort memorable characters.Become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Treasures (Cloud, Console, Handheld og PC) - 24. mars

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Two larger-than-life heroes, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu, are brought together by the hand of fate... or perhaps something worse.Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an RPG adventure that spans the Pacific Ocean.Experience one-on-one battles with dynamic, fast-paced RPG combat where the battlefield becomes your weapon and nothing goes far.

Absolum (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S i PC) – 25. Mart

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Absolum combines definitive beat 'em up action with modern roguelite elements in a beautifully handcrafted setting.Embark on a dangerous mission to free the world of Talamh from the tyranny of the Sun King Azra and feel all the vibes of the amazing arcade hits of the past.

New Rome (Game Preview) (PC) - March 26

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available for the first day with Xbox Game Pass!As the once great Roman Empire falls into decline and decay, you lead the citizens in search of new lands in hopes of building Nova Roma.Starting from a humble village, you must entertain the gods with beautiful temples, satisfy the needs of your citizens, and build a society that will be the envy of the world.

The Long Dark (Cloud, Console & PC) - March 30

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, și PC Game Pass

The Long Dark is a thoughtful, survival-exploration experience that challenges individual players to think for themselves as they explore the frozen wilderness following a geologic disaster.There are no zombies - just you, the cold, and all the dangers Mother Nature can throw at you.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (cloud, konzola a PC) – 31. marca

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is a bold new chapter in the Resident Evil series.Set in rural America, players will experience intense survival horror that combines intense exploration, terrifying environments and close encounters that take the franchise back to its roots.

Barbie Road (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 2

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass PC

Adventure awaits at Barbie Horse Trails, an open world in the beautiful Canterbury Trails Park.Gallop through fields of wildflowers, take photos, dig for treasures, discover collectibles and help bring the park to life with your trusty steed, Lucky.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld and PC) - April 2nd

Game Pass Premium is now available;join Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 combines stylish turn-based strategy with real-time action in a French fantasy world inspired by the Belle Époque.After winning Game of the Year for 2025, the adventure has expanded with the whimsical Verso draft update, offering new challenges and fan-requested features on this unforgettable journey.

Final Fantasy IV (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – 7. April

Mchezo Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Immerse yourself in a classic RPG with Final Fantasy IVBaron's kingdom starts raiding the surrounding countriesCecil joins Kane Dragon, Rosa White Mage, Rydia the Summoner, and others to fight against the Dark Knight Baron.

In case you missed it

Minishoot Adventures' (Console, Cloud, Handheld & PC) - March 3rd

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Fly through an enchanting, hand-crafted world and experience an adventure that blends crisp shooter action with open-ended exploration.Fight your way from bright worlds to deep caves, upgrade your ship, and defeat dungeon bosses to save your friends!

Valorant (PC but console) - Mati 18

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, PC Game Pass

Valorant releases a new agent!Game Pass subscribers now have access to all agents with Game Pass benefits.Valorant's new Croatian controller, Miks, boosts the illusions, levels the playing field, and keeps your team on the right pace at all times using ability gear that strengthens the team and disrupts the enemy.

Sea of ​​Thieves: Season 19 (Console and PC) – March 19

Game Pass Ultimate، PC Game Pass

Season 19 of Sea of ​​Thieves unfolds over three acts, bringing improved hourglass PvP combat, new time-limited doubloon earning and spending events, massive faction clashes between multiple ships, as well as fresh cosmetics, achievements, and 100 levels of seasonal glory.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (Console) - Available now

Battle Worn Secret Service Pack

Stand up and stand up with the Battleworn Secret Service Pack!This pack includes a Secret Service uniform, a rare quality emote, and an exotic M4A1 weapon skin.

Watch.(Console only, Game Pass Ultimate) - Available now

Enter San Vansterdam with 30 new items in the Supercharge pack and show off how to skate.This set includes: three decks, two trucks, two wheels, eight stickers, seven icons and eight titles.

Departure on March 31

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library in the near future.Check back to tie up any loose ends or save up to 20% on your purchase to keep playing!

- Peppa Pig World Adventures (Cloud, Console, PC)

- Mad Streets (Cloud, Console, PC)

As always, keep it here, or for Xbox and Xbox Game Pass for now these "Coming Soon" notifications become "Available Today".Talk soon!

Note: Games with the 'Handheld' designation indicate those optimized for handheld gaming.