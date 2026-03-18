KiKi Shepard was known for Baywatch, A Different World and Showtime at the Apollo, which was filmed at Harlem's famous Apollo Theater.

Kiki Shepherd has died at the age of 74, her family has confirmed.

Shepherd died of a heart attack on Monday, a spokesman said.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved KiKi Shepard, beloved sister, aunt, friend and unwavering advocate for people with sickle cell disease," Shepard's family said in an emotional statement: "We thank everyone for their love, prayers and support during this difficult time.

Shepard has appeared in TV shows such as Another World and Baywatch and worked on Broadway in the 1970s and 80s.

He is also the co-host of the variety showcase "Showtime at the Apollo."

The film was filmed at the famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, giving professional stars and emerging artists the opportunity to perform.

Shepard was joined by several other celebrities who worked with him from 1987 to 2002, including Steve Harvey, Sinbad, and Mo'Nique.

"For 15 years, KiKi brought grace, warmth and joy into the homes of millions as the beloved co-host of Showtime at the Apollo. She was also known as an Apollo fashion queen and an ambassador for the show," the Shepard family said.

Billy Mitchell, Shepard's longtime friend and Apollo Theater ambassador, imagines her as a person.

"When he walks into a room, all eyes are on him, believe me, and when he opens his mouth with that amazing Tyler Texas accent, it draws you in," said Billy Mitchell, Shepard's longtime friend, and Apollo Theater Ambassador.

The couple first met at the Apollo Theater.

"If we wanted a product that was well made and looked good, contact Kiki Shepard," said Mitchell."Every time he comes back here, it's always a happy event, it sounds like Kiki is here, Kiki is here."

BET called the native Texas a symbol of elegance and cultural pride, saying, "She represents a generation of women who have changed with confidence, intent and an undeniable presence on stage, on screen and in every room they enter."

Sheppard also founded the KIS Foundation in 2006 to promote, support and advocate for families affected by sickle cell disease.

“KiKi believed that compassion, community and education can change lives.Her voice lifted up countless people who often felt invisible, and her work created lasting avenues of hope, resources and understanding for those living with this disease,” her family emphasized her passion for service.

"The KIS Foundation will continue KiKi's legacy of encouraging, empowering and caring for the sickle cell community... She was our guiding light: strong, loving, joyful and endlessly generous. To the community she served, she was a tireless champion and source of inspiration."

Even though she doesn't have this disease. But she has this personality trait. By relying on others to carry out her mission. Including good friend and television host Sherry Shepherd, who said: "I'm so sorry you're gone. But I'm glad because you're alive. And live boldly and joyfully."

The Shepherd family plans to share memorial details in the coming days.