Only pregnant women should stop drinking alcohol and smoking and take care to stay healthy..

Only pregnant women should stop drinking and smoking and take good care of themselves in order to have healthy babies.A study found health problems such as weight gain and depression in pregnant women.

A father's childhood experience has a greater influence than a mother's.

Just ask women who are responsible for their children's health.

For a healthy future generation, we must take care of the health of youth and men

Only mothers should stop drinking and smoking and take good care of themselves in order to have healthy children.The study found that health conditions such as weight and depression of expectant fathers can have a greater effect on babies and their age than mothers.

International joint researchers, including the University of Southampton in the UK, analyzed the impact of people's health on pregnancy and fetal development, published in the world's medical journal The Lancet.The researchers combined existing studies in fields as diverse as biology and nature to present a new standard for preconception health care among people.

As a result of the analysis, the possible weight, age and drug consumption of the father directly affected the pregnancy process and the development of the child.A man's physical condition not only influences the creation of healthy habits, such as his wife's prenatal care, but also leaves genetic and environmental imprints on whether he wants to conceive a child.

Professor Keith Godfrey, Professor at the University of Southampton and member of the National Institutes of Health's (NIHR) Center for Biological Research, explained: “In the past, the influence of fathers on pregnancy and parenting has been largely overlooked.

Men's mental and social stress is also a key factor that threatens the health of the fetus.Co-author Dr. Daniel Shonaker analyzed, "The stress, health status, and educational level that men experience during childhood determines their reproductive capacity and directly affects the development of the fetal body."

Researchers point out that the concept of taking responsibility for infant health only for women who give birth is a moral issue that exacerbates gender discrimination.Jonathan Hwang, an assistant professor at the University of Hawaii in the United States, pointed to the need for a health policy that embraces men, saying "a history of racism and colonization has created a barrier for men of color to lose their role in the family and not care about their health."

The researchers concluded that if you want a healthy second-year child, society must first invest in the health of young people."Emphasizing the importance of men's health does not mean that the health of pregnant women is less important," Godfrey said.