Affected groups denounce FIFA for pricing tickets for the World Cup |Football news |Al Jazeera

Euroconsumers and FSE submit a petition to the European Commission against the sports organization over the prices of tickets for the World Cup.

A group of supporters has filed a lawsuit against FIFA over World Cup ticket prices

Euroconsumers and the FSE will file a lawsuit with the European Commission against a sports organization in relation to ticket prices for the World Cup.

Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and Euroconsumers have filed a lawsuit with the European Commission against FIFA, soccer's world governing body, over "exorbitant ticket prices" for this year's World Cup finals.

"European Consumers and European Football Supporters (FSE) have filed an official complaint with the European Commission against FIFA, saying that the football body has abused its monopoly position to impose excessive ticket prices and opaque and unfair purchase conditions and processes for European fans ahead of the 2026 World Cup," FSE said in a statement on Tuesday.

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“FIFA has a monopoly on ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup and has used that power to impose conditions on fans that would never be acceptable in a competitive market,” the group added.

FSE said the final price as of July 19 was higher than the final price of 2022 in Qatar.

"The cheapest publicly available final tickets now start at $4,185, more than seven times the price of the cheapest tickets for the 2022 World Cup final," she said.

In contrast, the cheapest tickets for the UEFA Euro 2024 final are 95 euros ($100), he said.

FSE added, "FIFA's own publication estimated the average ticket price at $1,408 but omitted that figure."

According to FIFA, nearly seven million tickets were made available for the sporting event, which is jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Each person can buy a maximum of four tickets per game and a total of 40 tickets for the entire competition.

A total of 104 matches will be played in this expanded World Cup with 48 teams and ticket prices have increased for the most sought-after games.

FSE said the North American offer initially promised ticket prices as low as $21, but the cheapest tickets actually went on sale for $60, for example for the first Group J match between Austria and Jordan at Levi's Stadium in California.

Most tickets for matches involving top countries cost at least $200.

Some of the tickets offered for the finals on FIFA's official sales website are priced at a very high price.

A third-class seat for the game at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium was advertised for $143,750, 41 times its original price of $3,450.