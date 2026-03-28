Breaking precedent: Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested on two DUI charges after a high-speed Range Rover rollover crash on Jupiter Island South Beach Road at 2 p.m.Friday. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek told Woods that Woods appeared "drowsy" and "possibly injured" when Jupiter Island police arrived at 281 South Beach Road near Woods' $54 million mansion. An exclusive investigation shows Woods passing a high-pressure cleaning truck at high speed on a narrow two-lane road with no shoulders in the exclusive Jupiter Island oceanfront community. Woods was uninjured but standingarraigned on felony charges in Martin County.Second DUI arrest since 2017 in Palm Beach County Exclusive footage from crash scene, eyewitness testimony from South Florida Sheriff's press conference.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Golfing legend Tiger Woods faces two charges after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a rolling crash on the island just before 2 a.m. Friday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the crash happened at 281 South Beach Road, near Woods' home.

WATCH BELOW: Tiger Woods Arrested After Rollover Accident

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said when Jupiter Island Police Department officers responded to the scene, they found a pickup truck pulling a pickup truck with a pressure washer and a Range Rover next to it.

Budensiek said responding officers could see the driver of the Range Rover "may have been hurt," so they had to contact the sheriff's office.

It was later determined that a truck carrying a trailer of pressure washers was traveling northbound on South Beach Road and began pulling into the roadway, according to the sheriff's office.

"The driver of that vehicle looked in his mirror and saw a (Range) Rover overtaking him at a high rate of speed," Budensic said."He saw it coming, so he tried to pull over to the side of the road, but it's a small two-lane road, and there was no shoulder ... to pull over."

WATCH BELOW: Tiger Woods faces DUI charges after rollover crash

Budensek said the Range Rover "swerved to avoid a collision" but clipped the back of the trailer, causing Woods' vehicle to flip onto its side.

After the crash, the officer said Woods, who was alone in the car, was able to get through the driver's side door.It is unclear whether Woods was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

"​​​​Our DUI investigators arrived on scene and Mr. Woods (showed) signs of impairment," Budensiek said.

The sheriff said a "lethargic" Woods took a breathalyzer test and showed "triple zeros" but refused a urine test.

"He was charged with DUI damage to property and refusing to submit to a legal challenge," Budensik said.

Investigators do not believe Woods was impaired by alcohol, but the sheriff believes it was "some type of drug or medication."

"We will never get definitive results as to what he sustained during the crash," Budensiek said.

Neither Woods nor the truck driver were injured in the crash.

Both charges against Woods are false.Under Florida law for a DUI arrest, he will be held in the Martin County Jail for at least eight hours.

Bodensek said there were no drugs or alcohol in Woods' Range Rover at the time of the crash.

"It could have been worse," Budensiek said.

Woods was involved in a serious accident in California in 2021 where he suffered multiple leg injuries.

In 2017, the golfer was arrested in Palm Beach County on suspicion of driving under the influence.Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving, agreeing to pay a $250 fine and attend school under the influence.

Stay tuned for more details and news as they become available