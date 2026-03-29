David Lyon is one of the growing number of young people suffering from colon cancer.

Hockey player shares 2 symptoms that led to stage IV colon cancer diagnosis at age 26

When David Lyon saw blood in his stool, he didn't think much of itHe was working in a sheet metal shop at the age of 26The spots were inconsistent and she thought she might have suffered a work injury

But soon Leon had to admit that something was wrong.He started to feel a sharp pain when he stood up.He walked to the point where he had to bend over for comfort.He went to the emergency room in Erie, Pennsylvania, in July 2021, where the doctor recommended a colonoscopy.

"As a 26-year-old who heard it, I was like, 'Yay, first colonoscopy, love it,'" Lyon said.

Three days later, Ryan was diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer that had spread to his liver. His first reaction was anger.

"I stood up, I grabbed my hat, and, like, threw it against the wall," Levin said."I just passed out. I looked more or less red."

After calming down, Leon decided to be aggressive, but he didn't want to know what his fate was.He asked his mother and doctors not to tell him what his chances of survival were or what his prognosis might be.According to the American Cancer Society, patients with metastatic colorectal cancer have a five-year survival rate of 13 percent to 18 percent.

"I didn't want to know the specifics. I didn't want to know the schedule. I didn't want to know anything because I was 26. I was going to be 27 that year and he said, 'I'm just going to be myself,'" Lyon said.

Colon cancer in young adults

Lyon is one of a growing number of young adults being diagnosed with colorectal cancer.Dr.Arif Kamal, the chief patient officer of the American Cancer Society, said that oncologists are seeing an increase every year in both the incidence of colon cancer and the death of people between the ages of 20 and 49.

There is no clear reason for the increase in cases, but experts speculate that diet and lifestyle factors, family history and obesity may all be part of the puzzle.More cases are being diagnosed with the aggressive disease, he said.

Kamal said the increase in cases and aggressive diagnosis means young people especially need to be aware of possible symptoms.Colon and rectal surgeon at Texas Oncology Dr.Megan Turley said the biggest warning sign is blood in the stool.

"Rectal bleeding is not normal. Is it always cancer? No. But is it normal? Neither," said Turley, who did not treat Lyons.

Other symptoms may include lower abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, diarrhea or constipation, and changes in bowel color or consistency, Kamal said.Turley said people with symptoms of concern should try to see a gastroenterologist for specific testing and guidance.

Severe treatment

Ten days after receiving the diagnosis, Lyon began chemotherapy.He will continue with aggressive treatment for three years, said Dr. Bassam Estefan, a gastrointestinal oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic.In addition, in July 2022 he underwent surgery to remove the first colon cancer.Despite the intense treatment, Lyon tried to keep his life as normal as possible, even though the treatment often left him sick.

"I tried not to change many aspects of my life," Lyon said."One of the biggest things is that I never stopped playing hockey. I never stopped going to the gym, things like that, through everything. I missed one hockey game because of chemo."

However, treating the cancer that had spread to the liver proved difficult.Estefan used both chemotherapy and a method called radioembolization, in which radiotherapy is injected directly into the liver to treat the disease, but the cancer remained in the organ.Ultimately, Estefan considered a more aggressive option: a full liver transplant.

Surgery has only become an option for colorectal cancer patients with liver metastases in recent years, Estefan said.Estefan said a 2024 study showed that patients like Leon who received a liver transplant "lived significantly longer" than those who did not.This is the only way to cure Lyon's cancer.In August 2024, he received a transplant.

"Talk to your doctor"

Eighteen months after his transplant, Lyon remains cancer-free and is one of a minority of patients who live more than five years after being diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer.He just found out how slim his chances were.

"My mom told me that one doctor told her she had a 10% chance, another told me 24 to 36 months to live," Lyons said."To know I'm here five years later is a real feeling."

Leon continues to receive follow-up care at the Cleveland Clinic.Stephen's team checks to see if the cancer returns, and his transplant team confirms that his new liver is working well.

Lyon said the support he received during his cancer journey inspired him to give back.Several times a year, he takes the money he earns from streaming online and donates it to charities.She also tries to raise awareness among young people about colon cancer, and said she hopes being open about her experience will encourage others to check their symptoms.

"I am 26 years old.You're not thinking about getting a colonoscopy.If telling my story makes men in their 20s and 30s feel free to just go ahead and do it,” Lyon said."Like, for the love of god, just talk to your doctor about it."