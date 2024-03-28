UN expert reports facing threats after Israel-Gaza genocide report

United Nations Expert Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza War

Francesca Albanese, a United Nations expert, has made headlines with her report stating that there are reasonable grounds to believe Israel has committed genocide in its war on Gaza. Albanese presented her report, titled “Anatomy of a Genocide,” to the UN Human Rights Council, sparking controversy and strong reactions from Israel.

Israel swiftly rejected the report, criticizing Albanese for allegedly delegitimizing the existence of the State of Israel. However, Albanese stood by her findings, stating that she has received threats throughout her mandate but remained committed to her work.

In her report, Albanese accused Israel of intentionally subverting their protection functions to legitimize genocidal violence against Palestinians in Gaza. She called for an end to the ongoing Nakba, referring to the ethnic cleansing of Palestine in 1948.

Israel’s diplomatic mission in Geneva dismissed the accusations, calling the use of the word genocide “outrageous” and stating that the war was targeted against Hamas, not Palestinian civilians.

Albanese, an Italian lawyer and academic, is one of many UN special rapporteurs mandated to report on specific themes and crises. It is important to note that the views expressed by special rapporteurs do not represent the UN as a whole.

The controversy surrounding Albanese’s report highlights the ongoing tensions in the region and the challenges of addressing human rights violations in conflict areas. As the debate continues, the world waits to see how this report will impact relations between Israel and the international community.