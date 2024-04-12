U.S. issues travel warning for Israel amid fears of imminent Iran attack and Gaza war escalation

Israel is on high alert as tensions with Iran reach a boiling point following a recent strike that killed Iranian military officers. The Israeli government is preparing for the worst-case scenario of a direct attack by Iran in retaliation.

U.S. officials have warned that a major Iranian attack against Israel could happen within hours, with drones and missiles aimed at military targets. The State Department has advised Americans in Israel to stay in major cities due to the potential for Iranian retaliation.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has vowed that Israel is prepared both defensively and offensively for any attack. Security expert Sima Shine has warned of the potential for a huge escalation if Iran strikes Israel directly, similar to the attack on a Saudi oil facility in 2019.

The U.S. military is working closely with Israel to prevent war and protect forces in the region. However, there is a dilemma for Iran on how to respond to Israel’s attack in Syria without further escalating the situation. Israel may show restraint in its response.

The potential consequences of an escalation between Israel and Iran are dire for the region and the world. The international community is closely watching the situation and hoping for a peaceful resolution to prevent further conflict. Stay tuned to Press Stories for the latest updates on this developing story.