Israels airspaces closed for domestic, international flights; United Airlines cancels planned departures

Several major airlines have canceled flights to and from Israel amid escalating missile and drone attacks from Iran. The Israeli government made the decision to close its airspace to both domestic and international airlines at 12:30 a.m. local time on Sunday.

United Airlines, one of the largest airlines in the world, has canceled flights to Tel Aviv and is closely monitoring the situation for upcoming flights. Delta Air Lines and American Airlines have not resumed their Israeli service, while El Al and Air France also canceled their flights for Sunday due to the closure of Israeli airspace.

International airlines like British Airways have followed suit and canceled flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday. The situation remains tense as the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate.

The decision to close Israeli airspace has left travelers stranded and frustrated as they navigate the uncertainty of when flights will resume. The safety and security of passengers and crew remain a top priority for airlines during these turbulent times.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updates on flight schedules and possible cancellations. The conflict in the region shows no signs of abating, and the impact on air travel remains a significant concern for the foreseeable future. Stay tuned to Press Stories for the latest developments on this evolving situation.