Irans Revolutionary Guard seizes a container ship near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Israel

Title: Iranian Revolutionary Guard Seizes Israeli-Affiliated Ship in Strait of Hormuz

In a dramatic turn of events in the Middle East, Iranian commandos from the Revolutionary Guard have seized the MSC Aries, an Israeli-affiliated container ship, near the crucial waterway of the Strait of Hormuz. This move comes in response to a suspected Israeli strike on an Iranian consular building in Syria, escalating tensions between the two nations.

The seized ship is associated with London-based Zodiac Maritime, part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Group. Iranian state-run IRNA reported that the Guard intends to take the vessel into Iranian territorial waters. Video footage showed Iranian commandos rappelling onto the ship’s deck from a helicopter, highlighting the boldness of the operation.

In response to the seizure, Israeli Foreign Minister called on nations to list the Guard as a terrorist organization. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has returned to the White House to monitor the situation and has pledged support to Israel to defend against attacks by Iran.

This incident is not the first of its kind, as Iran has a history of ship seizures and attacks on vessels amid tensions with the West over its nuclear program. The situation near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil trade, has prompted airlines to adjust flight routes to avoid Iranian airspace and other high-risk areas in the region.

As the world watches the escalating tensions in the Middle East, the seizure of the MSC Aries serves as a stark reminder of the volatile political climate in the region. Stay tuned to Press Stories for updates on this developing story.