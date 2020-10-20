Corona virus live message: Germany imposes lockout on alpine hotspot; Lombardy to bring curfew order | World News

05:19

In Spain, The government of Navarre’s northern region has announced that the two-week lockout will take effect from Thursday.

Spain registered nearly 38,000 new cases on Monday, bringing the total to 975,000.

While the number of cases per 100,000 people in Spain is 312.2, this number rises to 945.4 in Navarre.



Queen Leticia Navarre of Spain meets the students. Photo: Jose Jimenez / Spanish Royal Househound Handout / EPA



Under the lockdown, people will only be allowed in and out of Navarre for work, university study, caring for relatives or emergencies. Bars, cafes and restaurants will be closed. Stores are open, but must operate at 40% capacity and close by 9 p.m.

Although much less severe than the spring and early summer, Navarre’s imprisonment was more severe than that imposed by the federal government in the Madrid region.

The lockout in and around the capital, which has been the source of heated arguments between the central and regional governments, expires this Saturday. The regional government is considering implementing a curfew order.