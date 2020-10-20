Home World Corona virus live message: Germany imposes lockout on alpine hotspot; Lombardy to bring curfew order | World News

06:33

If you missed it, and need fun at lunch, here’s a viral video of a doctor India Covit-19 on duty, dressed in full PPE, danced to a Bollywood song to cheer up patients in a hospital Assam. Dr. Arup Senapathy, a surgeon working at Silchar Medical College, has received numerous accolades on the internet for his efforts.

Dr. Syed Bison Ahmed
(rdrsfaizanahmad)

Meet my #Covid Duty colleague Dr. Arup Senapati is an ENT surgeon at Silchar Medical College, Assam.
Dancing to bring joy to COVID patients # COVID-19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO


October 18, 2020





06:25

Swiss health officials said there were 3,008 new corona virus infections a day on Tuesday. Of Switzerland The public health agency reported a total of 86,167 confirmed cases in Switzerland and in smaller neighboring countries Liechtenstein. The death toll rose eight to 1,845.





06:24

The UK The government has proposed Greater Manchester Leaders with a 12-hour deadline Tuesday afternoon (see 6.13am) – It takes less than 40 minutes to go – agreeing to take their territory Layer 3 corona virus controls.

By wiping the clock, my colleagues J.osh Holiday And Helen Pitt Review how events unfolded over the past 11 days.

Updated





06:17

Greece The Prime Minister has canceled a plan to allow spectators back to sporting events Of Kyriakos Mitsotakis The country has implemented stricter controls to prevent an increase in Govt-19 infections, the office said on Tuesday.

Starting October 31, Greek authorities initially decided to allow a restricted number of spectators into the stadiums, setting a limit of 10 percent capacity or the equivalent of 3,500 people.

“Holding games even with a few spectators … will send the wrong message to citizens,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement announcing the decision to abandon the project.

Greece recorded 438 new Govt-19 infections on Monday, bringing the total number of cases so far to 25,802, with 520 deaths, far lower than many others. European Countries.





06:04

06:00

05:57

In Ethiopia, Reuters reports the worst locust invasion in 25 years, damaging 200,000 hectares of land there since January, threatening food supplies. One square kilometer can feed as many as 35,000 people a day – and the livelihoods of millions.

The swarm is part of a once-in-a-lifetime series that has plagued East Africa and the Red Sea since late 2019, extinguishing the corona virus epidemic this year by disrupting the supply chain of FAO pesticides and other equipment.

Swarm of locusts

 Swarm of locusts. Photo: Yahya Arhab / EPA

“They haven’t been out in a week,” 10’s mother Marima Wadisha told the company. “We have an empty harvest, we are weeping day and night. (How can I) feed my children like this?”

The World Bank says the pests will cost $ 8.5 billion to East Africa and Yemen this year, and the FAO’s Ethiopian representative Fatuma Seat fears a repeat of the catastrophic pattern next year.

“The epidemic will continue until 2021. We are being invaded again and then the swarm will move to Kenya,” he said.

Updated





05:34

The number of corona virus cases could rise to 8,000-10,000 a day in the coming weeks, Ukrainian Health Minister Maxim Stepanov said on Tuesday.

Maxim Stepanov

 Maxim Stepanov. Photo: Sergei Karasi / Reuters

Ukraine reported 6,410 new Govt-19 cases on Saturday, up from 5,992 previously recorded on Friday.

The daily number rose to more than 5,000 in October, prompting the government to extend locking operations until the end of 2020.

Stepanov said Ukraine would introduce stricter locking restrictions if cases rose to 11,000-15,000 daily. He warned that if the number of daily cases exceeded 20,000, the resources of the medical system would be depleted, Reuters reported.

Updated





05:19

In Spain, The government of Navarre’s northern region has announced that the two-week lockout will take effect from Thursday.

Spain registered nearly 38,000 new cases on Monday, bringing the total to 975,000.

While the number of cases per 100,000 people in Spain is 312.2, this number rises to 945.4 in Navarre.

Queen Leticia Navarre of Spain meets the students.

 Queen Leticia Navarre of Spain meets the students. Photo: Jose Jimenez / Spanish Royal Househound Handout / EPA

Under the lockdown, people will only be allowed in and out of Navarre for work, university study, caring for relatives or emergencies. Bars, cafes and restaurants will be closed. Stores are open, but must operate at 40% capacity and close by 9 p.m.

Although much less severe than the spring and early summer, Navarre’s imprisonment was more severe than that imposed by the federal government in the Madrid region.

The lockout in and around the capital, which has been the source of heated arguments between the central and regional governments, expires this Saturday. The regional government is considering implementing a curfew order.

Updated





05:07

Germany imposes local locking on alpine hotspot

Philip Alderman

As the beautiful alpine region becomes the country’s main corona virus hotspot, Germany keeps the Bavarian municipality of Berchetkadner Land locked up from 2pm today.

Schools, nurseries and restaurants will be closed from today and residents will not be allowed to leave their homes after 2pm, there is no compelling reason to do so, i.e. work commitment, grocery store or outdoor exercise. Local locking This is the first time since April in Bavaria.

The Watzman mass and 100,000 inhabitants of the 320-square-mile region of Perchdeskadener Land currently see the seven-day maximum occurrence of Govit-19 in Germany, with 272.8 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants a week in space.

While insisting that the German government try to avoid a second country-wide lockout at all costs, some officials have recently proposed rounding up regions to curb the spread of the virus. Lothar Weiler, head of the German Disease Control Agency, said last week that the encirclement of entire districts seemed “unimaginable” to him nine months ago, but that federal states could now see such action.

Updated

