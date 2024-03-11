Military Ship Heads to Gaza to Assist in Building Pier for Aid

The U.S. Military Sends Ship to Gaza for Aid Effort

In a bid to deliver much-needed aid to Gaza, the U.S. military has dispatched a ship carrying equipment to build a floating pier on the region’s coast. This initiative is part of the Biden administration’s plan to provide assistance to Gaza by sea, with the potential to deliver up to two million meals a day.

The project, which will take several weeks to complete, has faced criticism from some humanitarian officials who argue that delivering aid by truck would be more efficient. The Army ship, General Frank S. Besson, departed from a base near Norfolk, Va., with the first equipment to establish a temporary pier for delivering humanitarian supplies.

The Army’s Seventh Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) will be leading the construction efforts, with approximately 1,000 American service members working on the project. The Israeli military will assist in coordinating the installation of the pier and inspecting shipments before they are handed over to aid groups for distribution.

In addition to the U.S. initiative, other countries such as Britain, the European Union, and the United Arab Emirates have joined a separate maritime effort to deliver aid to Gaza. World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded by chef José Andrés, is also contributing to the cause by loading a cargo ship in Cyprus with food and supplies bound for Gaza.

The ship, named Open Arms, is set to embark on a 60-hour journey to the Gaza Strip in collaboration with a Spanish aid group and the United Arab Emirates. These combined efforts highlight a broader initiative to address the looming famine crisis in Gaza, with various organizations working tirelessly to provide aid by sea and land.