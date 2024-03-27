Expect In-Person Special Event at Apple Park for WWDC 2024

Apple announced that this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will not be held in its traditional in-person format. Instead, the tech giant will be hosting a special event at the Apple Park campus on June 10.

The event will feature a keynote viewing party, special programming, and the opportunity to meet with Apple experts. Attendees will be selected through a lottery process, with eligible individuals including current Apple Developer Program members, Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni, and Swift Student Challenge winners from 2022 to 2024.

Registration for the event is open until April 3, with winners being notified by April 4. While there is no cost to attend, attendees are responsible for their own transportation and accommodations.

Media invites for the event have not yet been sent out, but WWDC 2024 will take place from June 10 to June 14. Live coverage will be available on Apple’s website and YouTube, with all sessions and events accessible through the Developer app and a new Apple Developer YouTube channel.

This shift to a more exclusive and intimate event is sure to generate excitement among developers and tech enthusiasts alike. Stay tuned for updates on this year’s WWDC and how it will shape the future of Apple’s ecosystem.