Apple AirPods Gen 2 reach their lowest price of the year on Amazon

New York Post Affiliate Link Disclosure: Apple AirPods 2nd Generation on Sale Today

The New York Post may receive compensation if you purchase through their links, and today they are highlighting a great deal on Apple AirPods (2nd Generation). These popular wireless earbuds are available at their lowest price of the year on Amazon, with the price slashed to $89.99 – the lowest since Black Friday.

The AirPods offer up to six hours of listening time on a single charge, with seamless wireless connectivity and hands-free “Hey Siri” functionality. Their sleek design and convenient charging case make them a popular choice for on-the-go use.

Deal-finder P.J. McCormick has scouted out this fantastic offer for readers of the New York Post Shopping section. However, he advises that deals can expire and prices are subject to change, so act fast to secure this bargain.

For more content like this, be sure to check out the New York Post Shopping section for the latest deals and savings on a range of products.