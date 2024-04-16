New AI Tools Added to Adobe Premiere Pro for Object Removal and Clip Extension

Adobe has recently announced the launch of new AI features for Premiere Pro, its popular software used for professional video editing. The new features powered by generative AI are set to revolutionize the editing process for users.

One of the most exciting features is the Generative Extend function, which will allow users to effortlessly add frames to make video clips longer. This will provide editors with greater flexibility in manipulating the length of their videos without compromising on quality.

Additionally, Premiere Pro will now come equipped with smart selection and tracking tools, enabling users to easily add or remove objects in videos with precision and efficiency. This feature is sure to streamline the editing workflow for professionals looking to create flawless videos.

Another new addition to Premiere Pro is the text to video feature, which will allow users to create new video footage directly within the software. This feature will make it easier for users to add stylish titles and captions to their videos without the need for external software.

Adobe has announced plans to introduce more generative AI tools to Premiere Pro later in 2024, further enhancing the editing capabilities of the software. In contrast, Apple’s professional video editing software, Final Cut Pro, currently lacks AI capabilities, but rumors suggest that AI features could be on the horizon for multiple apps in iOS 18 and macOS 15, including Final Cut Pro.

Overall, Adobe’s new AI features for Premiere Pro are set to push the boundaries of professional video editing, providing users with powerful tools to enhance their creative projects. Stay tuned for the release of these innovative features and the potential AI capabilities coming to Apple’s software in the near future.